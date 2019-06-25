SUEZ PARTNERS WITH FRACTA TO PROVIDE LEADING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY TO ENHANCE PIPE ASSET MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

Managed Service Partnership Enables SUEZ to Incorporate Leading Edge Artificial Intelligence with Condition Assessment to Mitigate Aging Water Infrastructure Risk

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUEZ North America has entered into a managed partnership agreement with Fracta, a market leader in applying Machine Learning to assess aging water infrastructure, which enables SUEZ to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based condition and risk assessment technology into the delivery of its pipe asset management programs in the United States.

SUEZ North America is the nation’s second largest environmental services firm, supplying water, wastewater and waste management solutions to 6.6 million people daily. Fracta uses Artificial Intelligence, specifically Machine Learning, to assess the condition and risk of drinking water distribution mains. Fracta received the Best Market Strategy Award at the 2019 BlueTech Forum, held last week in London.

“SUEZ is committed to delivering smart solutions based on the best available technologies and providing the highest quality service to its customers across North America. Fracta’s machine learning technology further enhances our range of digital solutions (AQUADVANCEDTM, OPTIMIZERTM) dedicated to water networks performance, providing valuable insight to the development of the most effective pipe asset management programs for our customers. By focusing rehabilitation and maintenance efforts on the pipes that have the highest likelihood of failure, we help customers extend the life of their water distribution system while making the most of their budget,” explained Catherine Ricou, Chief Operating Officer for SUEZ North America. SUEZ’ pipe asset management program, marketed by its Advanced Solutions division, provides turnkey solutions to help water utilities optimize the maintenance protocol for their distribution systems – and maximize the impact of their related budgets – according to the status of pipes and predicted performance in various locations within the network.

The program leverages the power of best-of-breed technologies like Fracta’s sophisticated Likelihood of Failure product that enables utilities to make fast, accurate, and affordable risk-based asset management decisions about buried water main infrastructure. Fracta’s technology analyzes the health of pipes throughout the distribution system and uses Artificial Intelligence to assess pipe failure in various locations. Its architectural framework can readily integrate with other important software applications used by water utilities for Enterprise Asset Management, Computerized Maintenance Management Systems, and Hydraulic Modeling.

Using extensive data gathering, analysis and validation, SUEZ then develops a remediation plan for these buried assets that may call for pipe replacement, pipe repair using technologies such as Spray-in-Place pipe rehabilitation, or Ice Pigging to clean and remove sediment and other materials from pipes. Focusing on those areas within the network at highest risk of failure helps prevent disruptions and even more costly repairs, and allocate expenditures in an ordered way that will yield the greatest return on investment.

“The SUEZ-Fracta partnership brings two innovative companies together to enhance service offerings to water utilities and industries, allowing them to be more proactive and cost effective with rehabilitation and replacement initiatives of their water distribution systems,” said Doug Hatler, Fracta Chief Revenue Officer, “Across the U.S., an estimated 240,000 water main breaks occur each year. It is important to get in front of breaks before they occur.”

About SUEZ

SUEZ North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 2,825 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and smart and sustainable resource management. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to 6.6 million people on a daily basis; treats over 560 million gallons of water and over 450 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 160,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 4,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.1 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.1 billion in 2018 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ. Visit us at www.suez-na.com.

About Fracta Inc.

Fracta is Bringing Artificial Intelligence to Infrastructure. Fracta’s SaaS platform uses Machine Learning to visualize, assess and monetize the risk associated with aging water distribution water mains and recommend capital efficient risk mitigation strategies. Utilizing Machine Learning in condition assessments as part of a proper infrastructure asset management program contributes to the reduction of the economic impacts incurred from water main breaks and help water utilities more efficiently allocate and spend their capital investments. For more information on how to create intelligent infrastructure. Visit us at fracta.ai.

