PowerPlan Expands Leadership Team To Support Continued Company Growth

/EIN News/ -- “As PowerPlan continues to evolve to meet the needs of our customers, we are thrilled to have Brett and John join our leadership team,” said Gomes. “Brett and John have invaluable experience and have proven to lead through innovation.”

Both Bertz and Budala join PowerPlan with extensive experience meeting and exceeding the needs of their customers, and building strong, progressive relationships with industry partners and their internal teams. Bertz has a history of building customer-centric cultures. He believes if you put customers first and take care of your employees, then everything else will fall into place. His most recent role was as Senior Vice President of Technology Support at nThrive where he designed and executed strategy to grow revenue and profitability, and improved customer success. Budala has a track record of building and supporting critical platforms and solutions that are scalable, secure, and sustain rapid growth. As the former Vice President of IT and Data Services at M*Modal, Budala brings experience managing all technology including infrastructure, technology and cloud operations, and information security.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization – empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com .

