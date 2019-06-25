New features and unparalleled line-up to drive programme for Africa Oil Week 2019

As the leading event for Africa’s upstream, Africa Oil Week (Africa-OilWeek.com) is committed to staying at the cutting-edge of developments in oil and gas. Over 1500 delegates, including a record-breaking number of 16+ government ministers will attend the event in Cape Town, taking place between 4-8 November 2019.

This year’s programme has been designed to reflect the priorities of a changing sector. Spread over five packed days, it will boast a line-up of more than 200 speakers from government, industry and academia. Conference Producer Catriona McDavid said: “Africa Oil Week has been built on twenty-five years of industry support, and this year we are proud to worked collaboratively with our two expert advisory boards to produce a programme which is truly reflective of the industry’s needs, and which will make Africa Oil Week the premier event for the sector and for Africa.”

The conference’s largest stage, the Plenary, will this year host a wider variety of sessions than ever before, from ministerial panels to supermajors’ strategic outlooks and discussions around driving investment into the African upstream. Delegates will hear from the biggest names in the industry, including Tullow Oil CEO Paul McDade, PGS CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and CEO of ENH, Omar Mithá, to name just a few.

In 2019, a fresh focus has been put on the AOWomen initiative, with a series of breakfast roundtables, as well as a panel discussion on the Plenary stage about the topic of inclusive growth across the industry, and potential of advancing the diversity agenda across African oil and gas. Featured speakers include representatives from ExxonMobil, Noble Energy and Maersk Drilling.

Additionally, following last year’s success, delegates can expect an extended Finance Forum, catering to NOCs and operators wanting to attract investment, as well as banks and investors who are keen to learn more about Africa’s investment outlook and discover untapped areas.

Brand new features for 2019 include the Future Technology & Innovation Forum and the South Africa National Showcase. In the former, service providers, including Halliburton, Schlumberger and NOV, will come together to showcase pioneering technologies aimed to increase efficiencies in the sector and discuss implementation challenges. In the latter, South Africa will for the first-time benefit from a day-long showcase at Africa Oil Week, supported by the dti (Department of Trade and Industry). 15-20 key members of the South African energy community will be featured, whilst the dti will use the event as a platform to outline the department’s commitment to the energy sector. Special day rates are available for South African citizens to attend the showcase on Tuesday 5 November.

