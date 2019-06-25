Worldwide Analysis on the Polyetherimide (PEI) Market 2019-2024 - Emerging Applications of PEI Spur Lucrative Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyetherimide (PEI) Market by Form (Film, Sheet, Granule, Tube, Rod), Grade (Reinforced, Unreinforced), Process Type (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Thermoforming, Compression Molding), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research report categorizes the global PEI market on the basis of form, grade, process type, end-use industry, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Detailed analysis of the key market players provides insights into business overviews, services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.



Market Insights



The market size of PEI was just over USD 493 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2024. The market for high heat-resistant plastics is emerging, and unlike its parent market, plastics, the growth rate is significant.

The healthy growth of the PEI market is because of the increasing need for heat dissipation requirements in various applications such as LEDs, medical devices, cooling & heating systems, and consumer electronic housings.

Apart from this, the increasing demand for a lightweight and cost-effective alternative to metals and other specialty polymers for use as heat resistance in various end-use industries is driving the market for PEI.



The leading players of the PEI market are SABIC (Saudi Arabia), RTP Company (US), Ensinger Plastics (Germany), Rochling Group (Germany), Kuraray Europe (Germany), Solvay (Belgium), and Westlake Plastics (France). These players have adopted expansions, acquisitions, and new product developments as their key growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the PEI Market

4.2 PEI Market, By Grade

4.3 PEI Market, By Form

4.4 PEI Market, By Process Type

4.5 PEI Market, By End-Use Industry

4.6 APAC PEI Market, By Grade and Country

4.7 PEI Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Transportation Sector

5.2.1.2 Consumption of PEI Over Metals and Other Conventional Polymers

5.2.1.3 Electrification of Vehicles

5.2.1.4 Growth in Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lower Thermal Conductivity Than Traditional Materials

5.2.2.2 Increasing Competition From Hybrid Polymers and Composites

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Applications of PEI

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Higher Price than that of Conventional Polymers

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 PEI Market, By Grade

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reinforced

6.2.1 Greater Stability and Improved Physical Properties of Reinforced PEI are Driving Its Demand

6.3 Unreinforced

6.3.1 Rapid Growth in the Aerospace and Medical Industries is Expected to Drive the Unreinforced PEI Market



7 PEI Market, By Process Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Injection Molding

7.2.1 PEI Processed Through Injection Molding is Majorly Used in Medical and Electrical Applications Due to Its Strength and Rigidity

7.3 Extrusion

7.3.1 The Excellent Mechanical, thermal, and Electrical Properties of the Extrusion Process is Boosting the PEI Market

7.4 Thermoforming

7.4.1 Cost-Effectiveness, Easy Modification, and Design Freedom of PEI Compounded Through the Thermoforming Process is Driving the PEI Market

7.5 Compression Molding

7.5.1 The Ability to Create Complex Parts is Fueling the Growth of the Compression Molding Segment



8 PEI Market, By Form

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Film

8.2.1 Increasing Demand in Capacitors is Expected to Drive the PEI Film Market

8.3 Sheet

8.3.1 Favorable Applications in Consumer Goods and Automotive Industries Have A Positive Impact on the PEI Sheet Market

8.4 Granule

8.4.1 PEI Granule's Stability at High Temperatures and Good Toughness and Strength are Fueling Its Demand

8.5 Tube

8.5.1 The Use of PEI Tube in Medical and Pharmaceuticals Applications is Expected to Drive the Market

8.6 Rod

8.6.1 PEI Rod has Major Applications in Electrical Switchgear, Connectors, and High Voltage Circuit Breaker Housings



9 PEI Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Transportation

9.2.1 Automotive

9.2.1.1 The Increase in Consumption of Heat-Resistant Polymers in Automotive Applications is Augmenting the Market Growth

9.2.2 Aerospace

9.2.2.1 The Rise in Demand for Fuel-Efficient and High-Performance Polymers in the Aerospace Sector is Increasing the Demand for PEI

9.3 Electrical & Electronics

9.3.1 Rising Demand in CAPACitor and Molded Interconnect Devices to Foster the Market Growth

9.4 Medical

9.4.1 The Demand for the Latest Material Solution That Meets Safety, Quality, and Regulations is Boosting the PEI Market in This Segment

9.5 Consumer Goods

9.5.1 Replacement of Metal Parts With PEI in A Wide Range of Consumer Goods Products is Driving the Market

9.6 Industrial

9.6.1 Low Maintenance Cost and Long Service Life of PEI is Increasing Its Consumption in the Industrial Sector

9.7 Others



10 PEI Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Increase in Healthcare Expenditure and Aircraft Production, Along With the Presence of PEI Manufacturers, are Projected to Drive the Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Focus on Improving the Efficiency of an Aircraft and the Growth of the Telecommunication Industry is Spurring the Demand for PEI

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 The Low Operational Cost of Manufacturing and Increasing Focus on Electronic Components are Expected to Boost the Demand for PEI

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Increasing Investment in Energy-Efficient Products and the Healthcare Sector are Expected to Drive the Demand for PEI

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Growth in the Transportation Sector is Likely to Increase the Demand for PEI

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Focus on High Value-Added Technologies is Contributing to the Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Advancement and Production of Power Electronics, Electric & Hybrid Drivetrains, and Electric Motors are Boosting the Demand for PEI

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Demand for Healthcare Products and Increasing Activities in the Automotive Sector are Augmenting the Demand for PEI

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Programs Such as Made in China 2025 are Expected to Drive the Market for PEI

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Favorable Government Regulations and the Growing Economy of India are Aiding Market Growth

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 Growing Medical & Healthcare Infrastructure is Increasing the Demand for PEI

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Government Reforms on Tax and Investment in Infrastructure are Fueling the Growth of the PEI Market

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Government's Plan to Launch Business-Friendly Programs to Boost Its Economy is Driving the PEI Market

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 The Focus of the Country on Non-Oil Sectors and Reducing the Dependence of Its Economy on the Oil Sector is Driving the Demand for PEI

10.5.3 Argentina

10.5.3.1 Increasing Focus on Industrialization is Expected to Fuel the Demand for PEI

10.5.4 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Expansions

11.2.2 Acquisitions

11.2.3 New Product Developments



12 Company Profiles

12.1 SABIC

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Products Offered

12.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 RTP Company

12.3 Ensinger Plastics

12.4 Solvay

12.5 Rochling Group

12.6 Kuraray Europe

12.7 Toray Industries

12.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

12.9 Polymer Industries



