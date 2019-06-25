Global Oilseeds Market Outlook 2019-2025: Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Copra, Palm Kernel

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oilseeds Market by Type (Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Copra, Palm Kernel), Category (Conventional and Genetically Modified), Application (Oilseed Meal and Vegetable Oils), and Region-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oilseeds market is estimated to be valued at USD 250 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 335 billion by 2025.



Factors such as increasing use of oilseeds in the feed industry and growing demand in the biodiesel sector are factors that are projected to drive the growth of this market.



The soybean segment projected to be the largest segment in the oilseeds market during the forecast period



Soybean has increasingly found applications in the feed, food, and biodiesel industries. The genetically engineered version of soybeans is gaining popularity among feed manufacturers due to its low cost as compared to the conventionally produced ones. Since soybean is known for its high protein content, manufacturers are focusing on utilizing the soybean processing wastes for other industrial uses.



The genetically modified segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period



By category, the oilseeds market is segmented into conventional and genetically modified segments. The modification of oilseeds helps to enhance the characteristic traits of the seeds, due to which it benefits the manufacturers in increasing the volume of production. In some instances, the genetically modified seeds are cost-effective, due to which manufacturers prefer utilizing it in the production of oils that are rich in oleic.



South America in the RoW market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the high demand from European and North American regions



In 2019, South America is estimated to hold the largest market share as the region exports a major portion of its produce to countries such as the US, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Libya, and European countries. In addition, the favorable trade conditions in Argentina for the export of soybean is projected to impact market growth significantly. For instance, the reduction in the soybean tax has led to an increase in trade-related benefits in the oilseeds sector in the region.

Research Coverage



This report segments the oilseeds market on the basis of type, category, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the oilseeds market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Unit Considered

1.7 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Oilseeds Market

4.2 Oilseeds Market, By Region, 2019 vs. 2025

4.3 Oilseeds Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2025

4.4 Oilseeds Market, By Category, 2019 vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

4.5 North America: Oilseeds Market, By Type and Country, 2018

4.6 Oilseeds Market Share, By Application, 2019 vs. 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Usage of Oilseeds in Animal Feed

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand From the Biodiesel Sector

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Protein Meals

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Non-GMO Oilseeds

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Uncertainty in Climatic Conditions

5.2.2.2 Price Fluctuations in Oilseeds

5.2.2.3 Low Yield of Oilseed Crops in Under-Irrigated Areas

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for Healthy and Organic Oilseed-Processed Products

5.2.3.2 Public-Private Partnerships in Varietal Development

5.2.3.2.1 Molecular Breeding in Oilseeds

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 New Entrants in the Market

5.2.4.2 Post-Harvest Management in Developing Countries



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces

6.4 Patent Analysis



7 Regulatory Framework

7.1 Introduction

7.2 International Body for Food Safety Standards and Regulations

7.2.1 US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

7.2.2 Codex Alimentarius Commission Committee on Fats and Oils (CCFO)

7.2.3 European Commission

7.2.4 Indian Oilseed and Produce Export Promotion Council (IOPEPC)



8 Oilseeds Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Soybean

8.2.1 Genetically Modified Soybean Increasingly Finds Application in the Feed Industry Due to Its Cost-Effectiveness Features

8.3 Palm Kernel

8.3.1 Palm Kernel Oil is Replacing Coconut Oil in Various Applications Due to Its Low Production Costs

8.4 Rapeseed

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for High-Oleic Canola Oil is Projected to Drive the Market for Rapeseed

8.5 Sunflower

8.5.1 Sunflower Husk is Witnesses Increasing Demand in the Packaging Industry

8.6 Cottonseed

8.6.1 Extensive Research is Being Conducted on Commercializing the Biotech Version of the Cotton Plant

8.7 Groundnut

8.7.1 The Adoption of A Casein-Free Diet is Projected to Drive the Demand for Groundnut Milk

8.8 Copra

8.8.1 Companies are Conducting Research to Make Use of Copra Meal Flour to Treat Colon Cancer

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Grapeseed is Increasingly Used as an Ingredient to Meet the Increasing Demand for Inexpensive Dietary Supplements



9 Oilseeds Market, By Category

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Conventional

9.2.1 Conventional Soybean Seeds Have A Positive Environmental Impact Due to Which the Demand is Still Prevalent

9.3 Genetically Modified

9.3.1 Growth in Demand for Genetically Modified Oilseeds in the Indian Vegetable Oil Industry



10 Oilseeds Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oilseed Meal

10.2.1 Food Products

10.2.1.1 in The Food Industry, Oilseed Meal is Used for Making Chunks and Granules, Which Finds Application in Several Prepared Food Products

10.2.2 Feed

10.2.2.1 Soybean Meal is an Important Protein Source Fed to Farm Animals

10.2.3 Industrial

10.2.3.1 Soybean Meal is A Natural Bio-Fertilizer, Which Provides A Slow-Release, Plant-Based Source of Nitrogen, Along With the Other Key Macro- and Micronutrients to Support Overall Plant Growth

10.3 Vegetable Oil

10.3.1 Food Products

10.3.1.1 Vegetable Oil is Formulated to Suit Specific Applications Such as Salad and Cooking Oils, as Well as in the Production of Margarine

10.3.2 Industrial

10.3.2.1 Vegetable Oils are Widely Used in the Lubricant Sector Due to Monounsaturated Oils, Which Combine Good Stability to Oxidation and thermal Degradation With Liquidity



11 Oilseeds Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 A Favorable Price Support System in the Country Aids the Growth of the Oilseeds Market in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 High Domestic Demand for Soybean Oil is Catered to By the US

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Shift Toward A Healthy Diet has Pushed the Demand for Sunflower and Palm Oil in Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Rising Demand for High Protein Sunflower Meals to Drive the Oilseeds Market in Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Rapeseed in the Biodiesel Industry to Drive the Growth in the Country

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Growing Demand for Palm Oil in the Food Industry Due to Relatively Affordable Prices and Non-Genetically Engineered Content

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 The High Demand for Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) Fuels to Drive the Demand for Palm Oil in the Country

11.3.5 Russia

11.3.5.1 The Country Faces A High Domestic Demand for Oil Extracted From Sunflower and Cottonseed

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.3.6.1 Belgium Witnesses A High Demand for Full Fat Soybean Meal in the Feed Industry

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Cost-Effectiveness of Rapeseed Drives Its Demand in China's Vegetable Oil Industry

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 High Demand for Vegetable Oil in the Country is Driving the Market for Oilseeds

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 The High-Cost Associated With Soybean has Led to an Increase in the Consumption of Rapeseed and Palm Kernel to Prepare Feed

11.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

11.4.4.1 Canola Seeds Offered at Affordable Prices are Replacing Wheat and Barley in Australia

11.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4.5.1 The Rapid Modernization of the Animal Husbandry Sector in Pakistan is Driving the Growth of the Oilseeds Market

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 South America

11.5.1.1 Favorable Trade Policies Have Made Argentina A Conducive Market for Soybean and Its Products

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa

11.5.2.1 South Africa Experiences High Demand for Vegetable Oil Sourced From Palm Kernel



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

12.2.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

12.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.1.2 Innovators

12.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

12.2.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.2.3 Business Strategy Excellence

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Expansions & Investments

12.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Cargill

13.2 Archer Daniels Midland

13.3 Bhler Group

13.4 Bunge Limited

13.5 Wilmar International

13.6 Loius Dreyfus Company

13.7 AGT Food and Ingredients

13.8 CHS Inc.

13.9 Cootamundra Oilseeds

13.10 Oilseeds International

13.11 Mountain States Oilseeds

13.12 Kanematsu Corporation

13.13 Soni Soya Products Limited

13.14 Bora Agro Foods

13.15 ETG Agro Private Limited



