Renewable Chemicals: Global Market Forecast to 2024 with Profiles on 109 Industry Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Chemicals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Product and End-Use Segments: Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others; End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others.



The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Amyris, Inc. (USA)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Avantium Technologies (The Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

BioAmber, Inc. (USA)

Braskem (Brazil)

Cargill Incorporated (USA)

CJ CheilJedang (South Korea)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

DowDuPont (USA)

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (USA)

Eastman Chemicals Company (USA)

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Enerkem, Inc. (Canada)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Genomatica, Inc. (USA)

Gevo, Inc. (USA)

GreenField Ethanol, Inc. (Canada)

LanzaTech, Inc. (USA)

Myriant Corporation (USA)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

PureVision Technology Inc. (USA)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (USA)

Rivertop Renewables, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

Solazyme Industrials (USA)

Solvay (Belgium)

Verdezyne, Inc. (USA)

Virent, Inc. (USA)

ZeaChem, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Towards a Green Chemical Industry: Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Renewable Chemicals

Commercially Produced Renewable Chemicals: Brief Description of Commercial Applications for Glycerol; Succinic Acid; 1,3 -Propanedio; 1,4-butanediol; Sodium Laureth Sulphate and Methyl Ester Sulphonate; and Fumaric Acid

Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets Worldwide

Industrial Biotechnology: Key Enabler of Renewable Chemicals Growth in the EU

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field

Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy

Production Scenario

Renewable Chemicals: Improving GDP Growth Provides Optimistic Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Key Research Initiatives of Major Players in Select Renewable Chemicals for Various Applications: 2013-14

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Brand Owner Leadership Drives Growth

Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial Biotechnology

Investments: Critical for Green Development

Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver

Rising Prominence of Green' Production Technologies to Boost Market Demand

Biorefineries Grow in Prominence

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Renewable Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for Developing Renewable Chemicals

Russian Researchers Develop Biopolymer for 3D Printing

Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration

Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US, Canada, and the EU

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries

Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock?

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

Renewable Alcohols: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Global Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Gains Momentum

Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel: Larger Scope

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market

Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals

Key Statistical Findings

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables

Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

Bio-Succinic Acid

Competitive Landscape

Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical Companies

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio- Based Chemicals and Biofuels

Contribution of Synthetic Biology to Renewable Chemicals

Synthetic Biology Products with Future Commercial Potential: Brief Description of Application, Product and Companies Involved

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related Industries

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects

Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for Conventional Polymers

Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient

Starch in Green Products

Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based Plastics

Acetic Acid: The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics

Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market

Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market

Gaining Momentum over Conventional PU

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals

A Straight Talk about the Market's Future

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers

Cost Competition from Traditional Sources

Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth

Carbon Capture

Rising Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects

High Costs of Commercialization

Barriers to Commercialization at Different Levels



3. END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Rising Automotive Production to Propel Demand for Renewable Chemicals

Rubber Manufacturing: Emerging Application Area for Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Prospects

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals Witness Increased Usage in Food Packaging Materials

Renewable Chemicals Gain Acceptance in Industrial/ Manufacturing Sector

Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials

Green Building Concept Goes Global

Recovering Construction Sector Worldwide to Spur Market Growth

Renewable Chemicals in Sporting Goods



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Advantages of Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemical and the Reference Petrochemical

Historical Perspective

Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Classification by Product Segment

Renewable Alcohols

Renewable Ketones

Renewable Organic Acids

Renewable Polymers

What are the Different Feedstock Options?

Sugars

Starch

Lignocellulose

Plant Oil

Other Feedstocks

Renewable Chemicals Market by Class

C2 Renewable Chemicals

C3 Renewable Chemicals

C4 Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemicals by Class

C2, C3 and C4

Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

Types of Manufacturing Processes

Fermentation of Sugar and Starch Crops

Lignocellosic Biomass Fermentation

Biotechnological Process

Thermochemical Process

Synthetic Process

Hybrid Process

Platform Chemicals: A Key Segment

Biochemicals

Polymers: A Key End-Use

Methods of Deriving Bio-Polymers

Types of Biodegradable Polymers



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Genomatica Launches GENO BG Biobased Process Technology

Eastman Launches Eastman TREVA Engineering Bioplastic

NatureWorks Unveils Ingeo Renewable Advanced Plastic

Corbion Unveils Luminy PLA Bioplastics Range

Green Biologics and Acme Hardesty Introduce Bio-based Esters

DuPont and ADM Unveil Breakthrough Process



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

BASF Establishes New Biocatalyzed Acrylamide Production Facility in Nanjing

Eastman Licenses FDCA to Origin Materials

Enerkem Commences Commercial Production of Cellulosic Ethanol in Edmonton

Eastman Gains USDA Certification for TREVA Engineering Bioplastic

Greenfield Global Evaluates Expansion of Biofuel Production in Canada

Croda Takes Over Enza Biotech

Indian Oil and LanzaTech to Build Refinery Off Gas-to- Bioethanol Production Facility in India

Sappi to Acquire Xylex and Versalac Technologies from Plaxica

Avantium Inks Contract with AkzoNobel for Pilot Biorefinery Plant in Netherlands

Rivertop Renewables Gains European REACH Registration for Sodium Glucarate

GreenField Specialty Alcohols Adopts New Name, Greenfield Global

Ineos Acquires Oil & Gas Business of Dong Energy

Gevo and HCS Ink Supply Agreement for Renewable Isooctane

BASF Venture Capital Invests in P2 Science

Metabolix Sells Biopolymer Assets CJ CheilJedang

Leaf Resources Evaluates Bio-Refinery for Renewable Chemicals

Corbion and Kraton Obtain European Certification for Biobased Products

Total and Corbion Form Bioplastics JV

Corbion Commences Construction of PLA Bioplastics Polymerization Plant in Thailand

Verdezyne Inks Distribution Agreement with Aceto for BIOLON DDDA

Tesoro to Take Over Virent

Enerkem Gains ISCC Certification for Biomethanol Production Plant in Edmonton

ADM Announces Renewable Natural Gas Project

BASF and Avantium to Establish JV for FDCA and PEF

Aemetis Acquires Rights to LanzaTech's Patented Technology

Verdezyne and Connell Ink Distribution Agreement

Green Biologics and Caldic Ink Distribution Agreement

Renewable Energy Group Takes Over Sanimax Energy

Virent and Tesoro in Strategic Collaboration for Virent's BioForming Technology

LanzaTech Collaborates with Global Bioenergies

Versalis and Genomatica to Produce bio-BR

INVISTA and LanzaTech Develop Metabolic Toolkit for Bio- derived Butadiene Production

Gevo and ValvTect Collaborate for Isobutanol Fuel Blends

Renewable Energy Group Takes Over Imperium Renewables

BioAmber Establishes Succinic Acid Plant in Sarnia

Genomatica and Cargill Enter into Collaboration Agreement for Renewable Chemical Production

DuPont and NTL Ink Licensing Agreement

ArcelorMittal, LanzaTech and Primetals to Build Facility for Bioethanol Production from Waste Gases

Verdezyne Bags USDA Certified Biobased Certification for BIOLON Dodecanedioc Acid

Verdezyne Inks Distribution Agreement with Will & Co

Gevo and Alaska Airlines Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement

Cargill Acquires Fermentation Technology of OPX Biotechnologies

Gevo Commences Sale of Renewable Isobutanol to Brenntag Canada



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Analytics by Product Segment

By End-Use Sector



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Trends, Issues, and Growth Drivers

Government Mandates Drive Renewable Chemicals and Bio-Fuels Markets

Renewable Chemicals to Replace Petrochemicals in the Long Run

Bio-based Chemicals and Plastics: A New Driver for Economic Development

Statistical Findings

Factors Driving Growth in Industrial Biotechnology

Discovery of Shale Gas Promises Bright Prospects for Renewable Chemicals

Federal Stimulus Funding for the Renewable Chemicals Sector

US: One of the Largest Producers of Cellulosic Ethanol

Specialty Markets to Drive Growth in Renewable Chemicals Market

Tax Credit Law Facilitates Easy Access to Capital

Farm Bill: A Boon to the US Bio-Economy

Uncertain Economic Conditions Impact VC Investments in Renewable Chemicals

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Industrial Biotechnology: Key Enabler for Renewable Chemicals Growth in the EU

Renewable Ethanol

An Infinite and Eco-Friendly Source for Europe

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Market Drivers

Key Challenges

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Novamont SpA

A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Opportunities Rife for Renewable Chemicals in the Personal Care Market

Renewable Chemicals Gain Increased Acceptance in Polymers Production

Biowastes Find Favor among Chemical Manufacturers

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Global Renewable Chemicals Market

Demand for Biocatalysts Grow Rapidly in Asia

B.Market Analytics

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Demand for Green Products Drives Market Growth

Shale Gas Reserves Benefit Market Prospects

Tight Maize Supply: A Road Block for Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Biofuels Find Increased Acceptance

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Surging Interest in Industrial Biotechnology in Australia

New Zealand Witnesses Innovations in Industrial Biotechnology

Strategic Corporate Developments

CJ CheilJedang (South Korea)

A Major Player

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Braskem

A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

South Africa: A Growing Renewable Chemicals Market

B.Market Analytics



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 116)

The United States (60)

Canada (11)

Japan (2)

Europe (30) France (5) Germany (4) The United Kingdom (4) Italy (5) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (10)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)

Latin America (1)

Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8fsn7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.