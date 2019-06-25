Questrade named Canada’s Best Online Broker 2019 by MoneySense

Fastest growing online brokerage ranked Best Overall, plus cited in 5 categories including top spot in Customer Service and Initial Impressions categories

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) -- Canada’s fastest-growing online brokerage -- is proud to announce it has been named Canada’s Best Online Broker 2019 in the seventh annual ranking of online brokerages published by MoneySense in partnership with Surviscor Inc., a leading research and business intelligence company. Cited as the most definitive ranking of online brokers in Canada, its in-depth analysis examines hundreds of measures, going beyond just price to look also at customer experience, product offerings and mobile capabilities. As the number one, Best Overall pick this year, Questrade scored significantly ahead of the twelve other firms evaluated in the report and was lauded as a company that “continues to invest and innovate” when many have not.



In addition to being named Best Overall, Questrade was named as the Best Online Broker for Customer Service, praised for offering the most options for its customers and potential customers and fastest response time, and Best Online Broker for Initial Impressions, noted for its digitized ease of opening an account and placing orders, and the company’s forward-thinking, digital prowess. Questrade was also among the top ranked brokers for User Experience, Fees and Commissions and Mobile Access.

"Questrade topped MoneySense's ranking of Best Online Brokers in 2019, moving up from the overall second-place spot on our 2018 list. Our ranking of Questrade as the overall Best Online Broker in Canada is based in large part on the company's innovation in areas that make a material difference to customers. Questrade's platform allows investors to customize their online trading environment, and no other online broker makes it easier to reach a live representative for assistance if needed," said Sandra Martin, Editor-in-Chief of MoneySense.

"The data really tells the story here. Questrade ranks high among competing Canadian brokerages for fees, user experience, mobile experience and initial impressions, and stands well above competitors when it comes to customer service—to the point that it was the only named winner in that category."

"We’re honoured to be recognized as the best online brokerage in this year’s MoneySense review,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “It underscores our commitment to constantly innovate and develop new offerings that make a difference in the lives of Canadians. Throughout our twenty year history we’ve had one clear vision: to help Canadians achieve financial independence by providing them with the very best investment products, technology, and customer service at a great value, and help them become financially successful and secure.”

This year, the MoneySense Best Online Brokers ranking again praised many of Questrade’s innovations as “setting it apart” from its competitors. Noted were the company’s customization and range of tools designed to tailor a customer’s trading experience, including a well-designed, responsive website, mobile accessibility, improved customer service and availability, and lastly, its unparalleled offer of no commissions when buying ETFs, with no minimums or restrictions of any kind.

More information about the MoneySense rankings may be found here: https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/best-online-brokers-in-canada/

The recognition by MoneySense extends an impressive streak of industry accolades for Questrade including its recent naming as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 2019 for the eighth year with Platinum distinction, which honours Canadian companies that have implemented world-class business practices and created value in innovative ways. The company was also recognized in 2018 as one of Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures™ and honoured with the 2018 DALBAR Seal of Service Excellence for its best-in-class customer service.

About Questrade

Questrade ( www.questrade.com ) is Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage that is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees, and providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to “Keep More of their Money.” As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 20 years of challenging the status quo as Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerage, over $9 billion in assets and more than 50,000 accounts opened every year, Questrade and its companies provide financial products and services: securities, foreign currency investment and online wealth management. For more information visit www.questrade.com , or follow on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. (QWM) and Questrade, Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Questrade Financial Group Inc. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), the benefits of which are limited to the activities undertaken by Questrade, Inc. QWM is not a member of IIROC or the CIPF. Questrade Wealth Management Inc. is a registered Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer. Questwealth Portfolios is a service provided by Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ©2019 Questrade Financial Group Inc.

