Stage 13 and Toyota Create Cultural Recipe for Success With “Family Style” Series Sponsorship

Twelve-Episode Unscripted Asian Food and Travel Series with Millennial ‘Foodie Fam’ from Stage 13 with All-New 2019 Toyota RAV4 Featured in Episodes

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stage 13, the award-winning content studio that is a part of Warner Bros. Digital Networks, and Toyota have joined together in the unscripted Asian food and travel series “Family Style.” The series features the all-new Toyota RAV4 in vignettes viewable here and in the episodes shot in Los Angeles. The 12-episode series is bingeable today on Stage13 , Facebook Watch and YouTube. The unscripted series offers a lively look at not just Asian food, but the history and culture that brings the food to the dish from the Foodie Fam cast and their celebrity guests.



Toyota was attracted to the series because of the millennial, diverse Foodie Fam cast and its alignment with the current “What If?” campaign for the all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4, which is all about personal discovery. Toyota decided to sponsor the series as its fresh take on Asian food, culture and community told from a millennial view matched with the fun, optimistic, and adventurous tone of the brand. The all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 is featured in the series including custom branded vignettes, vehicle integrations and brand touchpoints. The series stars – the millennial, influential Foodie Fam – discover unique food locales in Southern California while driving their 2019 Toyota RAV4.

/EIN News/ -- “At Stage 13 we love to partner with brands that see the world as our creators do – through a rich, multidimensional lens,” said Diana Mogollon, SVP & General Manager, Stage 13. “Toyota was a great partner with us and YOMYOMF in helping to get the Foodie Fam to various locations throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley and showcase this diverse, delicious slice of Asian food culture told from the perspective of an all-Asian cast and Asian filmmakers.”

“The all-new 2019 Toyota RAV4 is well-equipped to handle a variety of foodie adventures so we’re excited to see the types of cultural conversations that it encourages within the Foodie Fam for viewers to enjoy,” said Samantha Goot, General Manager, Integrated Marketing Operations, Toyota Motor North America. “The RAV4 ‘What If?’ campaign invites consumers to redefine the meaning of adventure, something that ‘Family Style’ highlights via the one-of-a-kind dining experiences.”



Stage 13 worked alongside Toyota’s agency, Intertrend Communications, on the sponsorship that integrated the RAV4 in the episodes that were shot in Los Angeles.



The series is led by the Foodie Fam– eight talented friends bound together by their knowledge and love for culture, cuisine and sharing family moments around the table. The cast includes Stacy Fan (contributing Editor at Harper’s Bazaar, China and founder of the “Eurasian Vogue” blog); Lana McKissack (actress/singer/producer, “Shameless,” “Criminal Minds,” “Transformers: Titans Return”); Gilbert Galon (actor/comedian), Amanda Suk (“The Runaways”), Arvin Lee (Korean-American actor/filmmaker/musician), Anthony Ma (Taiwanese-American actor/writer/filmmaker; “Dear White People,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”); Oates Wu (Chinese writer/director), and Sujata Day (actress/model/screenwriter, “Insecure”). Episodes were shot in Vietnam, China and the Philippines as well as Hawaii and Los Angeles, and the food and travel series Executive Producers are Philip W. Chung, Marie Jamora and Jason McLagan for production company YOMYOMF.



In addition to the Foodie Fam, guests on the show include Daniel Dae Kim (“Hawaii Five-O” and “The Good Doctor”), “Fresh Off the Boat” actor Hudson Yang and his father, CNN journalist Jeff Yang, “Cloak and Dagger” actress Ally Maki, Wong Fu Productions founder Philip Wang, Crazy Rich Asians and “Shadowhunters” star Harry Shum Jr. and Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, among others.



“There are a lot of food shows but most are centered around ‘experts’ educating the audience,” said Executive Producer Philip W. Chung. “But I've learned the most interesting things about food and culture come from simply sharing stories with friends while enjoying a great meal. “Family Style” has that vibe–where the audience feels like a member of our Foodie Fam and can share in these food adventures together.”



ABOUT YOMYOMF



YOMYOMF is an award-winning digital production company founded by director Justin Lin ("Better Luck Tomorrow," "Star Trek Beyond," the "Fast & Furious" franchise) dedicated to telling stories from Asian Pacific American and other underrepresented voices. YOMYOMF started the Interpretations Film Initiative through its nonprofit, YOMYOMF Foundation, to support Asian American filmmakers and is currently producing the trans-centric horror feature Moonshadow, among other projects.



ABOUT STAGE 13



Stage 13 is an award-winning, fearless, original content studio showcasing a new generation of inspired talent and voices in scripted and unscripted storytelling. The brand’s series are available on the Stage 13 platform, Facebook WatchandYouTube, as well as its distribution partners including Netflix, CW, CW Seed and HBO. Creating dynamic series for a multidimensional audience, Stage 13 is part of Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

