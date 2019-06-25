Starsona Inc. Signs Guard Dog’s Letter of Intent to Accept a Multimillion Dollar Investment

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER CITY, Nev., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- George Sharp, the President and CEO of Guard Dog, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GRDO), announced today that it has submitted a Letter of Intent to Starsona Inc., offering to make a multimillion dollar investment into the company. Guard Dog is further proud to announce that Starsona management has signed the Letter of Intent.



Starsona has recently released its flagship application, available at Starsona.com, which is a platform to provide personalized “shout-outs”, announcements and Q/As from a personality/star, to help celebrate the moments of everyday life. The Starsona web site & iOS/Android app enables a personal experience between the fan and the personality/star under limitless scenarios such as a personalized video birthday wish, a personalized video congratulatory message, or a personalized video announcement. By way of an example, imagine how a recipient of a basketball scholarship from Villanova University would react if he received a personalized congratulatory video message from NBA all-star and newly minted world champion, Kyle Lowry, himself a Villanova alumni and one of the stars on the Starsona platform.*

Starsona was developed with the idea of bringing mass moments of individual joy and to become the epicenter of a star’s relationship with individual fans…starting with personalized videos. Stars have the ability to get and provide joy while profiting from interactions with individual fans. Fans get a personalized memento from a star. Through Starsona, charities have a new way of driving social impact–giving while spreading their message.

Under the compacts of the Letter Of Intent, Guard Dog and Starsona have agreed to come to a Definitive Agreement no later than August 23, 2019, following mutual due diligence, attorney consultations, and meetings with those entities who have already shown keen interest in funding Guard Dog’s and Mr. Sharp’s endeavors. The Definitive Agreement will spell out the demographics of the investment, the value received for the investment, and other covenants and legal issues. Guard Dog’s investment will be used to expand Starsona’s already impressive team of individuals in management and technological development to advance Starsona functionality, star recruitment and fan awareness.

Guard Dog, Inc.’s President and CEO, George Sharp, remarked, "After several months of reviewing the many opportunities offered to Guard Dog, and separating the wheat from the proverbial chaff, Starsona looks to be a unique opportunity to invest and nurture an exciting entry into the social media market. I would like to thank the shareholders of Guard Dog, especially those who are invested purely because I am involved, for their patience and encouraging words. Bringing honest value to the shareholders has been an endeavor beyond anything I imagined when I took over the management of this company, but I was determined not to expose the shareholders to the fly-by-night schemes typically found on the OTC Markets. All this having been said, I caution all to be aware that until funding of the investment has been completed, Guard Dog investors are hanging their hat on the company’s ability to achieve the necessary funding. While we are optimistic that this will be accomplished, as always, I say that nothing is done until it is done."

Starsona Inc. CEO, Peter Karpas, stated, "After we were first introduced to each other in early May, George and I began the conversation towards creating a mutually beneficial partnership. We are enthusiastic about collaborating with the Guard Dog team to bring joy, not only to all the stars and fans who use Starsona, but also to the shareholders of Guard Dog, Inc."

Starsona and Guard Dog will present a concurrent online and telephone PowerPoint presentation to the specifically interested funders, shareholders and the general public on July 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm EDT, 10:00 am PDT. The company will announce presentation access details in the coming days through its Twitter feed @TheNewGuardDog.

*While Kyle Lowry has signed on as a personality available for personalized videos through the Starsona application, nothing in this press release should be interpreted as an endorsement by Mr. Lowry or Villanova University.

About Starsona Inc.

Starsona, is an application development company with over twenty colleagues who are supported by a strong advisory team working towards developing and marketing the company’s flagship product. The company is headed by CEO, Peter Karpas, who has held top-level executive positions at Intuit, Inc., and at PayPal Holdings, Inc. while it was part of eBay, Inc.

About Guard Dog, Inc.

Guard Dog is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower and advocate against microcap fraud. In addition to consulting to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets, Mr. Sharp is a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Guard Dog, Inc.

1022 Nevada Highway

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-840-4433

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.