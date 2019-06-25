New ACOUSTIBuilt™ Seamless Ceilings from Armstrong Look Like Drywall, Perform Like an Acoustical Ceiling

New seamless ceiling provides performance benefits of both Armstrong® Total Acoustics® and Sustain® portfolios

Finished ACOUSTIBuilt panels offer a smooth, non-directional, monolithic visual to meet the needs of architects, designers, and owners who desire the seamless appearance of a drywall ceiling but also require effective acoustical performance in a space.



Total Acoustics Performance



The new ceiling is part of the Armstrong® Total Acoustics® portfolio, offering the ideal combination of sound absorption and sound blocking in one panel. The installed system achieves a Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) of up to 0.70, indicating it absorbs up to 70% of the sound that strikes it, and also has an extremely high Ceiling Attenuation Class (CAC) up to 48, indicating its ability to ensure speech privacy by preventing sound from entering adjacent spaces.



ACOUSTIBuilt ceiling systems are part of the Armstrong Ceilings Sustain® portfolio and meet the most stringent sustainability compliance standards in the industry today, including LEED® v4, Living Building Challenge℠, and the WELL Building Standard™.



Panel Installation Quick, Easy



ACOUSTIBuilt ceiling systems are easier to install than acoustical plaster and at a lower cost. Panel installation is quick and easy using Armstrong Drywall Grid . Finishing methods are similar to those of traditional drywall ceilings.



ACOUSTIBuilt ceilings can be installed with most drywall compatible light fixtures or diffusers, including those from Armstrong partners XAL, Axis Lighting, USAI Lighting, and Price Industries. Fixtures from Armstrong partners are specifically designed for fit and finish with Armstrong ceiling systems. All lighting and diffuser fixtures must be able to accommodate 7/8” thick ceiling panels.



To obtain additional information on ACOUSTIBuilt Seamless Acoustical Ceilings, visit armstrongceilings.com/acoustibuilt.

View an informative video about ACOUSTIBuilt ceiling systems.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit armstrongceilings.com.

CONTACT:

Cindy O’Neill

717-396-5671

coneill@armstrongceilings.com

