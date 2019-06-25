Axcient Appoints Angus Robertson to Chief Revenue Officer

Robertson will lead the strategic direction of newly formed Sales and Marketing Division

DENVER, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced Angus Robertson’s appointment to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In his new role, Robertson will be responsible for the strategic direction of the newly merged Sales and Marketing division, revenue generation processes, operations, marketing, and ensuring key departments are aligned to create the best experience for MSPs. Previously, Robertson acted as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Robertson will continue to report to David Bennett, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Axcient.



Before being promoted to CRO at Axcient, Angus led the company’s Marketing division as CMO where he was responsible for product, revenue, and digital marketing. Previously, Angus was Executive Vice President (EVP) Marketing at Convercent, the leading provider of ethics and compliance software in the cloud, CMO at Hubble by insightsoftware.com, a leader in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) software, and Vice President Product Marketing at Spirent Communications. Angus has more than 20 years’ experience in marketing and technology, and he is passionate about how technology can be applied to solve business problems.

“Angus has demonstrated the expertise, dedication, and vision to lead the Sales and Marketing organization into the future,” said Bennett. “I am confident that the new direction will better align with the goals of our channel partners and support their cloud buying journey with a frictionless experience. Bringing these two organizations together will synchronize the data, intelligence, processes, and technologies required to move at the speed of the markets we serve. We look forward to sharing new product innovations over the coming months that will be game-changing for our partners and the IT channel.”

“The transition to CRO is a strategic move to support David’s new direction as CEO and so we can execute on a ‘product and distribution flywheel,’” said Robertson. “The new multi-disciplinary organization brings together product, digital, sales, and partner success. The unification will optimize Sales and Marketing to drive aligned execution, a seamless buyer’s journey, and closely work with the product organization to improve partner experience.”

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud migration solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their customers. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

