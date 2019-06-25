Greater Cannabis Company Signs letter of intent (LOI) with RST, Inc.

Key strategic relationship increases and expands the Company’s



BALTIMORE, MD, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Cannabis Company (OTC: GCAN), a market leader and innovator in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid delivery systems, has announced today a letter of intent (LOI) with RST, Inc . RST is a top global manufacturer of private label skin care products with nearly a billion dollars in products sold worldwide, and more than twenty years of success.

Under the agreement, RST will integrate Greater Cannabis Company’s proprietary CBD formulation into its skincare products, with both companies targeting distribution of the CBD-infused products developed across their multinational distribution channels. Additionally, RST and Greater Cannabis Company will develop a new, revolutionary skin wellness and beauty product to be described in more detail at a future date.

“Greater Cannabis Company’s expertise in CBD-infused beauty and skincare brings a great deal of value to RST,” said RST founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ronen Tregerman. “We’re thrilled to continue to lead the market and meet the demand for CBD skincare and beauty products with this key strategic relationship.”

“The quality, potency, and stability of CBD plays a critical role in the effectiveness of CBD skincare and beauty, and that’s something we do well at Greater Cannabis Company,” said Aitan Zacharin, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Cannabis Company. “We are excited to see the continued value our technology is bringing to new innovative products, and look forward to a successful relationship with RST.”

RST is a market leader behind multiple highly successful global skincare brands, providing cutting-edge manufacturing, packaging solutions, and a highly skilled team with specific success in the luxury skincare category. The company offers a full range of services to help its clients expand or break into the beauty market, ranging from its library of skincare formulations to custom, proprietary concepts. Its expansion into CBD beauty and skincare with Greater Cannabis Company marks its continued reach, product development and innovation.

The newly announced relationship with Greater Cannabis Company and RST is effective immediately, and work on the new products is already underway. For more information about Greater Cannabis Company visit www.gcanrx.com .

About The Greater Cannabis Company:

The Greater Cannabis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cannabinoid delivery systems. Greater Cannabis deploys its patented technology platform for use in the cannabis industry. The Company’s conveyance platform can be utilized to deliver cannabinoids without the harmful side effects found with other routes of cannabinoid administration. The technology is versatile in that for the first-time patients can receive lower dosing, enhanced bioavailability, and controlled rapid and delayed release using a fully dissolvable, non-irritant oral eluting patch. Greater Cannabis’ mission is to bring our technology to the global market through partnerships with leading cannabis and pharmaceutical companies, for the benefit of patients and consumers. More information on the Greater Cannabis Company and its technology can be found on the Company’s website, www.gcanrx.com .

Disclaimer: GCANRx relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. Statements, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. The company, through its management, makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve several risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

