NRC GROUP HOLDINGS CORP. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:



Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (“NRC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: NRCG) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with US Ecology, Inc. (“US Ecology”) (NASDAQ GS: ECOL) in a transaction valued at approximately $966 million. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of NRC will receive 0.196 shares of the new company for each share of NRC common stock owned. Upon completion of the merger, shareholders of NRC will own approximately 30% of the new company.

If you own common stock of NRC and purchased any shares before June 24, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

