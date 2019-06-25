Ambulance Services: Worldwide Market Outlook to 2024 with Equipment Advancements & Service Innovations Spearheading Growth
The "Ambulance Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Australia, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Ambulance Services in US$ Million.
The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Emergency Services
- Non-Emergency Services
The report profiles 156 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Acadian Ambulance Service Inc. (USA)
- Air Methods Corporation (USA)
- AirMed International LLC (USA)
- Envision Healthcare (USA)
- American Medical Response (USA)
- Rural/Metro Corporation (USA)
- Falck A/S (Denmark)
- London Ambulance Service NHS Trust (UK)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Ambulances: The Oldest, the Most Luxurious, and Few Others
Key Factors that Determine Performance Levels of Ambulance Services
Outlook
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Aging Population and their Susceptibility to Illnesses: A Strong Growth Driver
Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Bodes Well for Ambulance Services
Rising CVD, Cancer and Injury Incidences Benefit Market Growth
Equipment Advancements & Service Innovations: Spearheading Growth
VHF, UHF, GPS and Wi-Fi Networks: Integral Part of Modern Ambulance Vehicles
Various Innovative Features Boost Safety & Functionality of Ambulances
Mobile Apps Facilitate Timely Response and Emergency Care
Ambulance Drones: The Future of Emergency Patient Care?
Focus of Innovations Encompasses Emergency Service Personnel Too
Software Advancements Reduces Response Time
Impregnation of Video Calling into EMS Service
A Growing Concept Worldwide
Dispatch Software Enable Faster Ambulance Response
Ambulance Services Network Vital for Abating Increasing Road Fatalities
Road Crash Statistics Worldwide
In a Nutshell
A Quick Glance at Road Crash Stats in the US
Telemedicine: A Powerful Tool for Emergency Ambulance Services
Air Ambulance Services Fly High
Medical Tourism Industry Boosts Demand for Helicopter Ambulance Services
Focus on Reducing Carbon Emissions Promote Research on Green Ambulance
Non-Traditional Patients Offer Growth Opportunity for Ambulance Services
Key Challenges Facing the Ambulance Services Market
High Risk Exposure Leads to High Accountability
Dependence on EMS Providers
Reimbursement Issues
Dependence over Existing Agreements
3. AMBULANCE SERVICES - AN INSIGHT
Ambulance Services: Definition
Origin and History
Classification of Ambulance Services by Service Type
Emergency Ambulance Services
Advanced Life Support (ALS)
Basic Life Support (BLS)
Differences between Basic Life Support (BLS) Ambulance Services and Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulance Services
Non-Emergency Ambulance Services
Air Ambulance Service (AAS)
Major Challenges
Water Ambulance
Service Providers
Classification of Ambulances by Function
Emergency Ambulance
Patient Transport Ambulance
Response Unit (RU)
Charity Ambulance (CA)
Military Application
Classification of Ambulances by Vehicle Type
Ambulance Construction and Design
Ambulance Equipment
Intermediate Technology
Marking and Appearance
Passive Visual Warnings
Active Visual Warnings
Audible Warnings
Operational Cost
Crew Members of an Ambulance
4. SERVICE LAUNCHES
Credihealth Introduces 24-Hour Online Ambulance Booking Service in Gurugram
Etihaad Introduces Emergency Medical Service for Employees
Aitheras Aviation Introduces Evacuation Services
GNRC Hospitals to Introduce Air Ambulance Service
Ziqitza Introduces Private Ambulance Service in Dubai
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Century Ambulance Acquires St. Vincent Ambulance Service
Labrador-Grenfell Health Ends Service Deal with Labrador Ambulance Services
AMGH and AMR to form New Medical Transportation Company
Cataldo to Acquire Lyons Ambulance Service of Danvers
Baptist Memorial Hospitals Ink Agreement with Priority Ambulance to Offer Ambulance Services
Acadian Ambulance Commences Ambulance Services in Lufkin
Acadian Ambulance Introduces Air Ambulance Services in Texas
American Securities Takes Over Air Methods
AirMed International Takes Over Air Medical
Acadian Ambulance Service Acquires Ameristat Ambulance
Priority Ambulance to Take Over Medshore Ambulance Service
Acadian Ambulance Takes Over Bay Star EMS
Air Methods Acquires Tri-State Care Flight
European Air Ambulance Inks Agreement with ER24 Global
Envision Healthcare Takes Over Rural/Metro
Reach Air Expands Operations to Cardova
St. John Ambulance Deploys New Customer Interaction Centre
VocaLink Partners London's Air Ambulance
INAER Spain Secures Contract Air Ambulance Contract
China Purchases Airbus Helicopters' Twin-Engine EC135
Frontier Services Acquires Phoenix Aviation
Avincis Takes Over Scandinavian Air Ambulance
Orwigsburg Ambulance Merges with Pottsville Area EMS
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 156 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 163)
- The United States (94)
- Canada (4)
- Europe (46)
- Germany (13)
- The United Kingdom (27)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (17)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
