3-Day MRO Inventory & Critical Spares Management Optimization Course (Abidjan, Ivory Coast - July 8-10, 2019) - Utilize Advanced Spare Parts Management Techniques for Guaranteed Cost Savings

This 3-day course will help attendees learn proven strategies on how they can improve and optimize their spare parts and storeroom. This might be the missing link in improving your reliability and maintenance strategy.



Most if not all industries have a storeroom to keep parts of their equipment they need from time to time but not all these industries have the knowledge or know how to manage their storeroom and spare parts. In fact, the Storeroom and Spare Parts is one of the functions on where maintenance can save on cost and almost every industry have a horrible story to tell on their storeroom that they have experience. With the absence of a sound strategy on spare parts, most of us rely on the vendor on what to stock which ends up as non-moving most of the time.



Top Learning Objectives

Understand the concept and importance of having a Spare Parts Management strategy in your plant and facility.

Appreciate the benefits of utilizing a spare parts management program in your organization.

Learn the different cost used in spare parts management.

Develop and customize KPI's that would complement your company's operation and efficiently measure the performance of your spares and storeroom management.

Utilize KPI's to improve Supplier Relationship Management.

Optimize your spare parts and store room to instantly save cost and improve reliability.

Learn and apply a detailed step by step strategy for your MRO Spare Parts and Storeroom management.

Select the right inventory policy for fast- and slow-moving parts.

Ensure availability of safety critical spare parts to minimize risk to business continuity.

Agenda



DAY 1



Self Assessment

Self Introduction

Knowledge and Hands-On

Phase I: Introduction To Materials, Parts & Inventory Management

Some definitions & key terms: understanding the language and terms of MRO management

What are Stores? The five groups of stores and classification. Understanding the function of stores and impact on Cash Flow

The Stores: Mapping the layout. Reviewing the time and motion for material efficiency. Defining Parts location and movement. Parts control and supported documents. Automation and parts flow

Phase II: What Stores Are Needed?

The cost of stores: outlining the major cost expenditures. Understanding the loss and poor store-cost management. The overall cost of plant capability

Stores, kind and quantity: customer requirement and store capability. Parts availability and maintenance needs. Maintenance management and parts flow criteria

Bill of Material (BOM) and Catalog: developing BOM with asset integrity. The framework of BOM and value-add to parts management. Centralized and decentralized BOM for multiple site management

Takeaway

Key elements

DAY 2



Phase III: Store Management

Spare parts criticality ranking: defining the criteria. Common ranking and evaluation. Defining Total Cost of Ownership. Parts and Total Cost of Ownership

Contracting the store function: reviewing the characteristics and prospective value of a good stores function. Consolidating maintenance contractors and the impact on business cost. Contractor evaluation and certification. Contractors and impact on the maintenance process

Partnerships with suppliers: key issues and requirements. Maintenance requirements for parts management. Other maintenance requirements to suppliers. Suppliers and maintenance of best practices

Phase IV: Standardization

Procedures: understanding the process and the procedures. Enable process control and standardization through documented procedures. Receiving and shipping process flow. Return merchandise and repairable items. The use of RF and barcoding

Work environment and practices: understanding the advantage of the work environment. Store location and geography. Mastering delivery point and impact on operations. Mother nature and store management

Workforce: The spiderman technique and on time delivery. People involvement and training to support parts management. The work environment

Takeaway

Key elements

DAY 3



Phase V: Performance Measurement And Management

Key performance indicators (KPI): defining the best in class KPIs. Typical inventory categories. Ratios and SKU items. Dashboard and store management

Management methods: Corporate strategy and management. Defining policies and procedures. Key drivers for management

Minimizing stock level: Strategy driven to lower stock level. A fundamental element to success. Road map of improvement initiatives. Business cost is driven to improve the stock level.

Phase VI: Optimization

Optimizing tools and techniques: CMMS/EAM. EOQ. Shelf life and PM plan. Parts location and quantity. Inventory accuracy and cycle count. Parts kitting and staging process. Security level

Inventory optimization assessment process: Stocking decision and the elements. The three steps of inventory optimization. Understanding the two conflicting cost drivers

Analysis and rationalization: why analysing? Why standardizing? Classification and stratification. Categorization and optimization

Evaluation & Acknowledgement



Assessment

Takeaway

