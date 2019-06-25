HEIDENHAIN and ETEL to Share Expertise at SEMICON West

Fan-out wafer-level packaging discussion will be given three times daily during show at booth #851.

/EIN News/ -- Schaumburg, IL, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visitors to this July’s SEMICON West 2019 trade show will have the rare opportunity to learn about “Where Accuracy Meets Throughput” at the HEIDENHAIN and ETEL joint show booth in San Francisco, CA (July 9 – 11). Here, daily presentations will be given by HEIDENHAIN and ETEL experts highlighting this year’s application focus of Fan-Out Wafer-Level Packaging. This trend demands both a high accuracy and high throughput motion system, especially at the wafer reconstitution process step. In fact, at every wafer level package process step, HEIDENHAIN and ETEL have advanced motion solutions that are ready for the future.

ETEL's new TELICA motion system to be on display at SEMICON 2019.



NUMERIK JENA's new LIKgo encoder to be on display at SEMICON 2019.









The short presentations will be given three times during each day (11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.) at their show booth #851 in the Moscone Center. An opportunity to discuss these topics directly with the experts is available after each presentation.

Many state-of-the-art products will also be on display at the HEIDENHAIN/ETEL booth, including but not limited to HEIDENHAIN brands:





ETEL ’s TELICA motion system – TELICA is ETEL’s newly developed positioning platform dedicated to semiconductor back-end processes, as well as the electronics market. Soon to be available, this new system allows users to handle the requirements of next generation advanced packages with a placement accuracy in the µm range, over a working space of up to 870 x 800 mm (therefore compatible with large panels 720x 650), allowing very high duty cycles and throughput. NUMERIK JENA LIKgo linear encoder – The LIKgo is a newly designed low-cost linear install with generous mounting tolerances thanks to a new scanning technology that provides significantly improved signal quality. Measuring steps down to 78.125 nm are possible. Other advantages and benefits of this new LIKgo include a very small scanning head that weighs only 5 g. The scanning technology is resistant to contamination, thanks to dual scanning windows, and is thus very reliable. The electronics produce very low heat due to low current consumption. RSF MCR 15 encoder series – Another new product in the HEIDENHAIN corporate group product portfolio is the MCR 15 absolute modular angle encoder from RSF. Developed for dynamic applications in the semiconductor and electronics industries, this new angle encoder consists of a scanning head and a graduation flange. The MCR scanning heads are designed specifically for the available interfaces as well as for the graduation-flange outside diameters. They enable a measuring range of 360º. The graduation flanges are available in 10 different outside diameters within a range of 59.93 mm to 350.23 mm.





About HEIDENHAIN

Dr. Johannes HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and supports motion control feedback solutions for the machine tool, semiconductor, electronics assembly and test, metrology, automation, medical, energy, biotechnology and other global markets. HEIDENHAIN employs approximately 6,000 people worldwide in its core business activities. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA, and has been serving the U.S. industry for over 50 years. www.heidenhain.us

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL.

