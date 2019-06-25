Langer grows its Scottsbluff business with an investment from Stonehenge Capital

Nebraska New Markets Tax Credit program draws growth capital to a rural Nebraska community

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Langer Industrial Service, LLC, today announced the $1.9 million investment from Stonehenge Capital through its Nebraska Small Business Loan Fund. The investment allows family-owned Langer to grow its new headquarters in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.



/EIN News/ -- Langer is a full-service metal recycling company that processes iron-based metals, aluminums, copper and zinc for industrial clients. Langer collects scrap from farm equipment, shipping containers, demolitions and metal shearing and then processes and separates the metals. The metals are then transported to nearby metal shredding companies or steel mills, who melt down the recycled scrap for its intended use.

“Scrap metal recycling has been our family business for generations,” said Pete Langer, owner and manager of Langer. “Our partnership with Stonehenge will help our business continue to serve Nebraska and our community.”

The capital provided by Stonehenge Capital through the Nebraska New Markets Tax Credit program will help Langer to grow its new headquarters in Scottsbluff, an area of great economic distress, and to create 10 new jobs in a community with a population of approximately 15,000.

“Being a family-owned business, Langer is a promising asset to the Scottsbluff area, and our investment serves to build up the community by providing jobs,” said L’Quentus Thomas of Stonehenge Capital.

About Stonehenge Capital:

Since 1999, Stonehenge Capital ( www.stonehengecapital.com ) has operated at the nexus of finance and community development, providing transformational capital in underserved markets that has grown our nation’s small businesses, created jobs for hard-working families and revitalized urban and rural communities. Stonehenge Capital is not a typical finance firm – it is a thought leader in investment capital, producing strong returns for investors and impactful social returns for communities. Stonehenge Capital fosters collaboration across a team of seasoned and talented professionals in Baton Rouge, Columbus, New York, Dallas and other locations, who leverage two decades of expertise and relationships to provide innovative financing solutions where they are most needed on a national scale.

