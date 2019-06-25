The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PSMT, LTHM, CYH and PVTL

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.



/EIN News/ -- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQGS: PSMT)

Class Period: October 26, 2017 to October 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period PriceSmart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s omni-channel business strategy had failed to reach key operating goals; (2) the Company’s South America distribution strategy had failed to realize key cost saving goals; (3) the Company had invested Trinidad and Tobago dollars into certificates of deposits with financial institutions; (4) that these investments had been improperly classified as cash and cash equivalents; (5) the relevant corrections would materially impact financial statements; (6) there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting; (7) increasing competition negatively impacted the Company’s revenue and profitability; and (8) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the PSMT lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pricesmart-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Livent securities pursuant and/or traceable to initial public offering on or around October 11, 2018.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 22, 2019

Livent Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) the Company had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of the Company's existing contracts; (4) the Company's margins were squeezed due to the customer's increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the LTHM lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/livent-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH)

Class Period: February 20, 2017 to February 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Community Health Systems, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had understated its contractual allowances; (2) the Company had understated its provision for bad debts; (3) as a result, the Company had overstated its net operating revenue; (4) as a result, the Company had understated its net loss; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the CYH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/community-health-systems-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL)

Class Period: investors who purchased common stock pursuant or traceable to the April 2018 initial public offering and/or Pivotal securities between April 24, 2018 and June 4, 2019.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 19, 2019

According to the complaint, Pivotal Software, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pivotal was facing major problems with its sales execution and a complex technology landscape; (ii) the foregoing headwinds resulted in deferred sales, lengthening sales cycles, and diminished growth as its customers and the industry’s sentiment shifted away from Pivotal’s principal products because the Company’s products were outdated, inadequate, and incompatible with the industry-standard platform; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the PVTL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/pivotal-software-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.