Mariner Wealth Advisors’ Valerie Newell, Jana Shoulders and Faith Xenos Ranked Among Barron’s 2019 Top Women Financial Advisors

Rankings are a testament to the firm’s high-performing women advisors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner Wealth Advisors, national wealth advisory firm, is proud to announce that principal Valerie L. Newell, and managing directors Jana Shoulders and Faith Xenos have been recognized on Barron’s 2019 list of Top Women Financial Advisors. Newell ranked #4, Xenos ranked #68, and Shoulders, the only advisor named from Oklahoma, ranked #91.



/EIN News/ -- The Barron’s ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms and the quality of the advisors' practices. With 35 locations across the United States and clients in all 50 states, Mariner Wealth Advisors engenders a culture of inclusivity, seeking top talent that better mirrors and understands the unique needs of the diverse client base the firm serves. Newell, Shoulders and Xenos embody Mariner Wealth Advisors’ client-first philosophy by fostering relationships and driving growth across the Ohio, Oklahoma and Florida markets they serve. Each play a critical role in supporting Mariner Wealth Advisor’s overarching growth strategy; the firm has already announced seven acquisitions this year.

This is Newell’s fourth consecutive appearance on the list. Newell is also ranked on Barron’s 2019 Top Advisor Rankings by State as the #1 advisor in Ohio. She has reigned the top spot since 2016. This marks Shoulders’ second appearance on the Top Women Financial Advisors list. She debuts on the Top Advisor Rankings by State for the first time as the #5 advisor in Oklahoma. Xenos, who joined Mariner Wealth Advisors when the firm acquired Singer Xenos Schechter Sosler in May, appears on the list for the ninth consecutive year.

“This list serves as an annual positive indicator that the industry is moving in the right direction,” said Newell. “It is great to see so many accomplished women across the industry recognized, serving as inspiration to the next generation of women interested in wealth advisory careers.”

“It is an honor to once again be named to this list,” said Shoulders. “The ranking is a testament to the personalized advice we offer to women, families and all clients, based on their unique financial situations and objectives.”

“Each year, this list is all the more impressive,” said Xenos. “While the wealth management field has historically been male-dominated, this list is a reminder of what leading women advisors are capable of. We bring unique perspectives and skillsets to the table in counselling clients, that build trusted, long-term relationships.”

Newell, Shoulders and Xenos each bring more than 30 years of industry experience. Xenos has worked with some of South Florida’s wealthiest families and women entrepreneurs. Newell, leader of the Cincinnati office, provides specialized advice in investment management, financial planning and retirement planning for high-net-worth individuals, multi-generational families and retirees. Shoulders, who leads the Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Okla. and Amarillo, Texas offices, has a particular focus on customized financial and advisory services for individuals and families, trusts and foundations. Xenos, based in Coral Gables, Fla., has worked with clients across the globe, with a concentration in Latin America, to help build, preserve and manage their wealth.

About Mariner Wealth Advisors

Mariner Wealth Advisors is a national wealth advisory firm that provides wealth advice focused on meeting client needs. Founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under management, Mariner Wealth Advisors has grown to more than $22 billion as of March 31, 2019. The firm’s mission is to help clients and their families navigate their financial future, charting a course to achieve their goals today, tomorrow and for years to come.

Barron’s Top 100 Women Financial Advisors and Top Advisor Rankings by State are based on data provided by individual advisors and their firms. The State rankings draw from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, with the number of ranking spots distributed in proportion to state population and wealth. Advisor data is confirmed via regulatory databases, cross-checks with securities firms and conversations with individual advisors. Barron’s uses three major components to rank advisers: assets managed, revenue produced and quality of practice. Investment returns are not a component of the rankings because an advisor’s returns are dictated largely by the tolerance of clients. The quality-of-practice component includes an evaluation of each advisor’s regulatory record. Investment performance isn’t an explicit criterion, since client’s investment objectives differ. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the winner. For additional information, visit www.barrons.com.

Heather Valle

hvalle@hotpaperlantern.com

212 931 6184

