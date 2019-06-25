American Tinnitus Association Announces New Board Leadership

Two Current ATA Board Members Elected as Chair and Vice-Chair

The American Tinnitus Association (ATA) Board of Directors has elected Dr. Jill Meltzer as Chair and John Minnebo as Vice-Chair for two-year terms. Based in the D.C.-metro area, the ATA is a national nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of the approximately 25 million people in the United States who live with tinnitus, or ringing in the ears. Many of the people seeking help are veterans, as tinnitus and hearing loss are the leading service-connected disability for U.S. veterans.



“I am honored to be elected as Chair of the ATA Board, and I look forward to continuing to work with a great group of audiologists, business professionals, and others who are deeply committed to better understanding the causes of tinnitus,” said Dr. Meltzer. “Dr. LaGuinn Sherlock was an amazing Board Chair, and the entire organization thanks her for her many contributions and her continued support.”



John Minnebo added, “I am honored to have the opportunity to act as Vice-Chair for the ATA Board. I have been impressed with my fellow Board members, the researchers and healthcare providers who bring compassion and commitment to their service in support of ATA’s mission to find a cure for tinnitus. Many Board members connect with patients on a daily basis or are involved in leading hearing-related research, so they bring deep expertise to our quest to find answers to the complex question presented by tinnitus, hyperacusis, and misophonia.”



Dr. Meltzer is an audiologist who has been involved in tinnitus-related research and therapy for more than 30 years. She earned her Doctor of Audiology from Pennsylvania College of Optometry, School of Audiology (now Salus University), a Master of Arts in Teaching from Tulane University, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Denver.



John M. Minnebo is an advisor to business start-ups and adjunct professor at the Fox School of Business, Temple University, Philadelphia, PA. Minnebo earned his Master of Business Administration in International Management from the Thunderbird Graduate School of International Management and his Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Bachelor of Business Administration from the European University. Minnebo was with DuPont for 27 years, working both in Europe and the United States.



About the American Tinnitus Association

The American Tinnitus Association (ATA), headquartered in the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area, has been a publicly-supported 501(c)3 organization since 1971, with its Scientific Advisory Committee representing the top tinnitus researchers from around the world. The mission and core purpose of the American Tinnitus Association are to promote relief, help prevent, and find cures for tinnitus, evidenced by its core values of compassion, credibility, and responsibility.

