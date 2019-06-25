Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) announces the Sables training squad for the Victoria Cup
The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) today announced the Sables training squad for the Victoria Cup.
Sables gets into camp on Monday the 3rd of July in preparation for the four nations tournament which features Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The Victoria Cup has been revived this year after the cancellation of the Gold Cup, before its cancellation in 2004, it featured Kenya and Zimbabwe.
It is a very important revival of competitive rugby which will be very import in Zimbabwe’s road to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Starting from November 2019, 16 teams will compete in the new Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) with an aim to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 2022.
The top 16 teams based on the African ranking will compete in a single coordinated competition until the last two face each other in the final.
The first stage consists of a qualifying round where the winner of each of these four matches will progress to the group phase.
The squad
Royal Mwale, Tyran Fagan, Henri Boshoff, Keith Murray, Matthew Mandioma,
Neil Mawere, David Makanda, Cleopas Kundiona, Kudakwashe Chipunza,
Godwin Mangenje, Jan Ferreira, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, George Saungweme, David Kapuya, Biselele Tshamala, Blithe Mavesere, Brian Nyuade, Aiden Burnett, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Ernest Mudzengerere, Hilton Mudariki, Kuziva Kazembe, Brandon Mandivenga, Jeremiah Jaravaza, Martin Mangongo, Chibuwe Ngoni, Daniel Capsopoulos, Takudzwa Chieza, Shayne Makombe, Riaan O’Neil, Kudzai Mashawi, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Matthew Macnab, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Shingirai Katsvere, Kudakwashe Chiwanza
Rufaro Chikwaira and Wesley Chiromo
Team Management
Head Coach: Brendon Dawson
Assistant Coach: Tonderai Chavhanga
Defence Coach: Liam Middleton
Conditioning Coach: Daniel Hondo
Manager: Jason Maritz
The Victoria cup match schedule:
22 June Kenya v Uganda
TBA Kenya v Zimbabwe
13 July Uganda v Kenya
13 July Zimbabwe v Zambia
20 July Zimbabwe v Kenya
27 July Uganda v Zimbabwe
27 July Zambia v Kenya
10 August Uganda v Zambia
17 August Kenya v Zambia
24 August Zimbabwe v Uganda
31 August Zambia v Uganda
14 September Zambia v ZimbabweDistributed by APO Group on behalf of Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU).
Media Contact: Jeffrey Murimbechi Media and Communications Consultant Email: jeffrey@zimbabwerugby.com Phone: +263 772 146 054
Rugby@APO-opa.org
