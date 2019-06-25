Dr. Bikash Chowdhury, Specialist in Family Medicine, to Launch New Website in June

Dr. Bikash Chowdhury

Dr. Bikash Chowdhury, a dedicated Family Physician, launches a new website this June that will include the latest articles surrounding his areas of expertise.

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Bikash Chowdhury, a well-accomplished Family Physician, immigrant and role model for many, announced today the launch of a new website. One more way for local residents and newcomers to get to know the man who has touched many lives.

Dr. Bikash Chowdhury of Ontario, originally from Bangladesh, received his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Chittagong Medical College Bangladesh. He moved to Canada in 2002 and completed a two-year residency at the University of Western Ontario to become a licensed family doctor in the country. He is a devoted husband and father of two, who truly understands the value and importance of a family.

This selfless Ontario resident has helped not only the patients but countless others in his community. From coworkers to patients’ family members to other immigrants, Dr. Chowdhury has assisted numerous people.

Bikash is most passionate about healing people from illness and improving their overall fitness and wellbeing. He is also an admirer of nature and enjoys spending time with his family and friends.

Dr. Chowdhury is an avid Bengali literary critic. He is an enthusiast of various Bengali literature works especially the works of the Noble Prize laureate Sir Rabindranath Tagore – who among his many works, also wrote the national anthem of Bangladesh and India.

Apart from socializing, Dr. Chowdhury volunteers in the village where he grew up in Bangladesh. He is also working relentlessly to establish a Bengali school in London, Ontario so that future generations don’t forget their roots and continue his legacy of great medical practice.

With this new website, Dr. Chowdhury’s goal is to connect with his audience. This website will feature articles about Bikash and his inspiring story about his life and struggles in Canada. The website will also contain news and articles about family medicine, an area of expertise for Dr. Bikash Chowdhury.

