PURA Potential Rises With Growing Interest From Brands Including Coca-Cola and CVS In CBD Infused Products

DALLAS, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) the producer of EVERx CBD Sports Water, the leading CBD infused beverage in the sports nutrition market today highlighted the Washington Post article published yesterday on the growing market demand for CBD infused foods and beverages.

/EIN News/ -- “Brands as diverse as Ben & Jerry’s and Coca-Cola are chomping at the bit to launch CBD-infused products, and stores like Walgreens, Kroger and CVS have vowed to sell them. More than 1,000 CBD-infused products are now available online.”



Management indicates the company has had conversation with more than one major brand name.



PURA Speculative Buy Recommendation and $0.25 PPS Target w/Potential to $0.35



Goldman Small Cap Research recently released a new research report recommending PURA as a Speculative BUY with a $0.25 PPS Target. Goldman Small Cap Research further reports that the shares of PURA “have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark.” The report highlights PURA’s growing EVERx CBD Sports Water sales and the coming introduction of new beverages as well as the potential for the company to exceed its 2019 sales targets through the pending doubling of its production capacity and through planned acquisitions.



PURA achieved over $1 million in sales in 2018 and is well on its way toward a targeted $4 million in sales in 2019. PURA is the sole license of a U.S. Patented Cannabis Extraction Process owned by Kali-Extracts, Inc. (aka Kali, Inc.) (USOTC: KALY) (“KALY”).



For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com



Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:



This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



Contact:

Puration, Inc.

Brian Shibley,

info@aciconglomerated.com

(800) 861-1350



