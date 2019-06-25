ALYI Prospects Bolstered By $28 Billion Ride Share Market Outlook

DALLAS, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today highlighted Transparency Market Research’s recent report with a $28 billion outlook by 2026 for the ride share market. Specifically the report notes the developing economic market as a key driver of ride share market growth.

/EIN News/ -- “The global ride sharing market is primarily driven by the inability to own a vehicle predominantly among mid- and lower-income group population. Asia Pacific and Latin America account for a significantly lower number of vehicles per 1000 persons. Ride-sharing offers the users a sense of owning a vehicle at a much lower cost than owning one. Therefore, consumers are preferring ride-sharing services.”



ALYI’s electric vehicle focus today is on selling to shared ride vendors in Africa, not individual consumers. The transportation trend in Africa points toward consumers adopting shared rides as the primary means of transportation in the future and never adopting a widespread privately-owned vehicle custom. ALYI is a leader in targeting the African shared ride trend with electric vehicles.



ALYI recently announced securing an investment partner to back a planned assembly plant in Kenya to produce ALYI’s ReVolt Electric Motorcycles to be sold across the African continent. The deal to build the manufacturing plant includes an initial order for two thousand ReVolt Electric Motorcycles which would total $20 million in sales. ALYI has already signed $1.5 million in confirmed orders for its ReVolt Electric Motorcycles to be delivered in Kenya.



ALYI is focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications. The first product category is lithium battery-powered motorcycles, to be followed by motorbikes. ALYI also has an ongoing hemp energy storage initiative leading its current efforts to introduce an alternative to lithium batteries.



