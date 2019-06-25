Global Insecticides & Insect Control Market Review 2012-2018 - Major Players are BASF, Bayer CropScience, Monsanto, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, and Syngenta

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insecticides & Insect Control 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Key Insights Included:



Company Profiles

Active Ingredients

Case Studies

Regulatory Pressures

This report presents an overview of current progress in the development and commercialisation of new insecticides, including acaricides and nematicides. The focus is on chemical control, but updates on new bioinsecticides and bionematicides are included.

Several brief case studies illustrating the benefits of insecticides are given. These include controlling soybean aphids in the US. Only introduced into the country from Asia in 2000, soybean aphids can cause 45% yield loss.

Another example is the Mediterranean fruit fly or medfly, which is one of the world's most destructive pests of fruit and vegetables. It is estimated that a USDA-led eradication programme in Mexico lasting 30 years up to 2008 resulted in extra fruit and vegetable production valued at $40 billion.



Insecticides accounted for around 28% of total sales in the global chemical crop protection market in 2017. Sales of insecticide seed treatments are growing at a CAGR of 8.5%, faster than the 5% CAGR for sprays.

This important report reviews new active ingredients and focuses on the commercial introductions made during 2012 to 2018.



Topics Covered



Executive Summary

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Summary

1.2 Introduction

1.3 Benefits of insecticides

1.4 Global insecticide market

1.4.1. Market value

1.4.2 Seed treatments

1.4.3 Non-crop markets

1.5 Insect repellents

1.6 Regulatory threats and losses in Europe

1.6.1 Candidates for Substitution

1.6.2 Endocrine disruptors

1.6.3 Water Framework Directive

1.7 Pollinator problems

1.8 Insecticide resistance

1.9 Insect resistant GM crops

1.10 RNAi

1.11 Plant health benefits

1.12 References and resources

Chapter 2: New Insecticides

2.1 Summary

2.2 Introduction

2.3 Insecticide discovery

2.4 New insecticide active ingredients commercialised since 2012

2.5 New insecticide active ingredients in late development

2.6 Other new insecticides with common names

2.7 New insecticide active ingredients in China

2.8 New off-patent active ingredients

2.9 References and resources

Chapter 3: New bioinsecticides

3.1 Summary

3.2 Introduction

3.3 New products

3.4 New bioinsecticide patents

3.5 References and resources

Chapter 4: New nematicides

4.1 Summary

4.2 Introduction

4.3 New chemical nematicides

4.4 Chemical nematicide patents

4.5 New bionematicides

4.6 Bionematicide patents

4.7 References and resources

Chapter 5: Agrochemical majors

5.1 Summary

5.2 Introduction

5.3 BASF

5.3.1 Corporate position of insecticides

5.3.2 Established insecticides

5.3.3 New insecticide active ingredients

5.3.4 Recent insecticide patents

5.4 Bayer CropScience

5.5 Monsanto

5.6 Corteva: Dow AgroSciences

5.7 Corteva: DuPont

5.8 Syngenta

5.9 References and resources

Chapter 6: Other agrochemical R&D companies

6.1 Summary

6.2 Introduction

6.3 Adama Agricultural Solutions

6.4 Agro-Kanesho

6.5 Arysta LifeScience

6.6 Isagro

6.7 Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha (ISK Biosciences)

6.8 Kumiai

6.9 Meiji Seika

6.10 Mitsui

6.11 Nihon Nohyaku

6.12 Nippon Kayaku

6.13 Nippon Soda

6.14 Nissan Chemical

6.15 OAT Agrio

6.16 Sumitomo (Valent)

6.17 References and resources

Chapter 7: Other companies with new bioinsecticides

7.1 Summary

7.2 Introduction

7.3 AEF Global

7.4 AgbiTech

7.5 Andermatt Biocontrol

7.6 Arysta LifeScience

7.7 Certis USA

7.8 Innovate AG

7.9 Koppert

7.10 LAM International

7.11 Marrone Bio Innovations

7.11.1 Product range

7.11.2 Recent collaborations

7.11.3 Product pipeline and recent patent applications

7.12 MosquitoMate

7.13 Phyllom BioProducts

7.14 Simbiose Agro

7.15 Stoller

7.16 Suterra

7.17 Valent BioSciences

7.18 Vestaron

7.19 VR Biotech

7.20 References and resources

Appendix 1: Profiles of new insecticide and nematicide active ingredients

Afidopyropen (Inscalis)

Benzpyrimoxan

Broflanilide

Cyantraniliprole (Cyazapyr)

Cyclaniliprole

Flometoquin

Fluensulfone

Fluxametamide

Momfluorothrin/Epsilon Momfluorothrin

Pyflubumide

Pyrifluquinazon

Sulfoxaflor (Isoclast)

Tetraniliprole

Tioxazafen

Triflumezopyrim (Pyraxalt)



Appendix 2: Abbreviations

Appendix 3: Insect control terminology

A3.1 Pest targets

A3.2 Insect classes

A3.3 Foliage insects

A3.4 Soil-borne insects

A3.5 Mites

A3.6 Nematodes

A3.7 Insecticide and application types



