Comfort Keepers® declares June 26 National Day of Joy, releases State of Joy survey results

IRVINE, California, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To raise awareness about the need for more joy in the world, and to encourage people to spread joy to others, Comfort Keepers ® has registered June 26, 2019, as the National Day of Joy.



/EIN News/ -- A market-leading provider of uplifting in-home care, Comfort Keepers strives to bring connection, purpose, hope, and joy into the lives of seniors and other adults. To inspire others to make the world a more joyful place, Comfort Keepers created the National Day of Joy, which is officially recognized and will take place every year on the last Wednesday in June. The annual celebration promotes the importance of finding and sharing joy in the every day.

“As people focus on their day-to-day responsibilities, too often they forget about the importance of a daily dose of joy,” said Tony Chung, Vice President, Company Operations at Comfort Keepers North America. “But experiencing daily positive moments can help improve quality of life.”

At a time when the daily news is dominated by crisis, division and cynicism, the National Day of Joy is designed to be an antidote to negativity. It’s a day for taking time, whether it’s five minutes, an hour or a whole day, to focus on the things that bring you joy, and help others experience it too.

Experiencing joy also has beneficial mental and physical health effects, as it releases dopamine and serotonin, important neurotransmitters that help regulate movement, learning, mood and emotional responses. Experiencing joy on a more regular basis can help to reduce negative feelings and emotions and improve overall well-being.

The State of Joy Survey

As part of the first annual Day of Joy, Comfort Keepers is releasing the results of its National State of Joy survey, which polled Americans on what brings the most joy into their lives, as well as which states report feeling the most joy on a day-to-day basis. Conducted April 26 to May 1, the survey sampled 5,360 men and women from all 50 states. Among the findings of the survey:

People with the greatest levels of joy are older. Those over 60 averaged a rating of 7.2 out of 10, compared to the 6.8 rating for 18-29 year olds, and the 6.6 rating for 45-60 year olds.

87 percent of those surveyed said that the world needs more joy.

New Mexico, Mississippi and South Dakota averaged joy levels of 7.6 out of 10, the highest among all states.

The three states with the lowest reported average levels of joy were Alaska (5.9), Wyoming (5.7) and Vermont (4.8).

Respondents with children but no grandchildren or pets reported the highest levels of joy (7.2), while those with no children, grandchildren or pets had the lowest level of joy (6.5).

“This survey makes clear that at every stage of life the desire for joy and happiness is universal,” said Chung. “That’s why at Comfort Keepers, promoting joy in our clients’ lives by doing things with our senior clients instead of for them, is our most important job.”

To participate in the National Day of Joy, do something that makes you happy, and share your activity on social media using #DayofJoy. For more information about the National Day of Joy and Comfort Keepers services, visit www.ComfortKeepers.com .

About Comfort Keepers®

For more than two decades, Comfort Keepers® has been Elevating the Human SpiritSM through its in-home care network for seniors and other adults by empowering them to maintain their independence and realize joy in the everyday moments. A division of Sodexo, a global leader that delivers Quality of Life services to over 75 million consumers in 80 countries each day, Comfort Keepers operates a franchise network that has grown to more than 700 locations around the world. In addition to providing services that focus on health care and senior markets, Sodexo’s integrated offerings encompass more than 45 years of experience in reception, safety, maintenance and cleaning, foodservices, facilities and equipment management, and concierge services. For more information, visit ComfortKeepers.com .

