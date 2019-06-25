Cover Genius appoints Head of Retail Partnerships for the Americas

Former eBay executive Peter Paine joins Cover Genius as its continued growth in e-commerce is helping retail brands increase shopper engagement with a customer-centric approach

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius, a global insurance distribution platform for the world’s largest e-commerce companies, today announced the appointment of Peter Paine as head of retail partnerships for the Americas. In this role, Paine will lead Cover Genius’ continued efforts to further expand its work in the retail vertical across the U.S. and LATAM. He will oversee the company’s new and existing retail partnerships to provide insurance to the world’s largest e-commerce brands within the growing insurtech industry.



/EIN News/ -- “Peter’s extensive retail background with companies like Amazon, Walmart eCommerce and eBay will be a huge advantage for Cover Genius,” said Angus McDonald, CEO and co-founder of Cover Genius. “His firsthand knowledge of the space will help us continue to service retail clients in the U.S. Our XCover distribution platform can prompt targeted insurance offerings during checkout to increase customer engagement and build brand loyalty.”

Before joining Cover Genius, Paine served as the business and partnerships lead for warranties, add-on services and seller-financing at eBay. In this role, he led the add-on business vertical that includes partnerships with companies like Tracfone, CarAdvise and Adobe. He also identified new strategic partners to onboard and integrate with for new business opportunities and worked closely with the legal, privacy and compliance teams to negotiate terms and service agreements with external partners. Before eBay, Paine worked at Walmart eCommerce where he first served as a senior merchandising manager and later as the general manager for product warranty and home services. He has also worked at Amazon as the category director for vendor management. Throughout his career, Paine has gained experience by leading teams and managing strategic partnerships with major brands.

“I’m very excited to make the jump from eBay, a major e-commerce corporation, to Cover Genius, an ambitious insurtech,” said Peter Paine, head of retail partnerships for the Americas at Cover Genius. “Cover Genius’ advanced technology is changing how retailers think about and approach insurance. Offering insurance was once a high-cost, high-time initiative, but with Cover Genius it can now be an automated, seamless profit center that helps retailers drive the highest possible conversions.”

Cover Genius offers a unique set of capabilities for brands in the retail space, including:

A new stream of revenue that doesn’t involve extra costs and fees.

The ability to offer targeted, data-backed insurance policies that can be easily renewed by customers.

The opportunity to serve relevant products, at the right price, to keep shoppers happy and coming back.

Increased customer engagement from annual auto-renewing policies growing the premium pool exponentially, and through the payment of claims into retailer digital wallets driving incremental spend.

About Cover Genius:

Cover Genius enables the world’s largest eCommerce companies to sell insurance to global customers. It has offices in Sydney, London and New York. Its Australian entity was recognized as the fastest-growing company in the country for the period 2014-17. Cover Genius co-creates insurance products with partners, enabled by its ability to produce regulated products in 60+ countries and 50 U.S. states. The platform includes the XClaim API delivering instant global payment capability. For more information, please visit: https://www.covergenius.com .

