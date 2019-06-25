BIC USA Disrupts Grooming Category With Launch of New Brand on Amazon

Direct-to-Consumer Made For YOU™ Brand Designed for Everybody and Every Body

SHELTON, Conn., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIC, a leader in the grooming category, unveiled today a new direct-to-consumer brand, Made For YOU – one brand for both men and women. The Made For YOU refillable razor system is the first of the brand’s products to launch exclusively on Amazon and is designed to shave everybody and every body, no matter who you are or what you shave.



Made For YOU





/EIN News/ -- The launch taps into the evolving consumer mindset that calls for more inclusive choices in the personal care industry. Research reveals consumers are looking for the best products to meet their needs regardless of whether they’re marketed toward men or women. In fact, 67 percent of adults aged 18-24 are interested in using genderless personal care products.1 Made For YOU is a high-quality razor system that addresses this need in combination with the convenience factor of Amazon.

“We developed the Made For YOU brand to disrupt the grooming category and redefine how consumers shop for personal care products,” says Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. “With shave clubs and other grooming brands, we know consumers have choices, but the Made For YOU razor system combines everything this consumer is looking for: exceptional performance, terrific value, an inclusive platform and the most seamless shopping experience; thanks to our relationship with Amazon.”

The Made For YOU razor system offers a modern design that includes a premium metal handle, five flexible blades, a lubrication strip, plus an edging blade for an ultra-close precise shave. Starting at $8.99, the new razor system is available in four modern colors: nickel, teal, navy, and white.

“As part of our Invent the Future initiative, BIC is transforming to be an even more consumer-centric, omni-channel company,” says Benoit Marotte, Group Commercial Officer of BIC Group. “We are proud to launch the Made For YOU brand, which answers consumers’ expectations for an innovative and simple solution, delivering great shaving performance at a great price, all as an exclusive offering on Amazon.”

The Made For YOU razor system is designed and manufactured by BIC and exclusively available on Amazon.com.

About BIC USA

BIC USA is the US subsidiary of BIC, a world leader in Stationery, Lighters, and Shavers. For more than 70 years, including 60 in the US, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication and thanks to everyday efforts and investments, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide for identifying BIC products which are sold in more than 160 countries around the world.

Contact:

Brittany Carinci

Hunter Public Relations

(212) 679-6600 x 232

bcarinci@hunterpr.com

____________________



1 Source: Mintel Shaving and Hair Removal Products – US – September 2018

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.