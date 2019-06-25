CrunchTime! Named to Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019

Miller’s Ale House deployment of CrunchTime recognized with SDCE 100 Award for significantly reducing food waste and supply costs

BOSTON, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc . as the recipient of an SDCE 100 Award for 2019 . CrunchTime’s industry-leading back-of-house restaurant operations platform was recognized for its ability to capture and analyze supply chain data that helps Miller’s Ale House to make smarter business decisions across 94 restaurants, in 13 states.



/EIN News/ -- The SDCE Award recognizes the impact that deploying the CrunchTime! Restaurant Food & Labor Operations Platform had for Miller’s Ale House. Miller’s Ale House significantly reduced its food waste and supply costs by using CrunchTime’s real-time tracking of inventory items. This helps Miller’s Ale House keep a lower inventory, which translates to less waste and spoilage, reduced theft, lower food costs and higher profits. CrunchTime’s demand-based analytics engine projects food production schedules based on powerful sales forecasts and historical consumption patterns—with Actual vs. Theoretical food costing that typically saves 2-5% on food purchasing.

The SDCE 100 is an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects. These projects can serve as a map for supply chain executives who are looking for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

“Every year our list of submissions for the SDCE 100 continues to grow as more companies rely on the expertise of supply management for innovative decision-making. Our winners raise the bar for what is achievable in the supply chain,” says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “With a variety of company sizes and industry sectors represented, our Top 100 are leading examples for how to approach and solve supply chain challenges. Congratulations to our 2019 winners and the projects that delivered greater operational efficiencies and bottom-line results across the supply chain.”

“We were honored to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive for this award,” said Paul Molinari, head of marketing, CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc. “We strive to lead the industry with innovative restaurant back office technologies that provide a strong ROI, so this award is especially meaningful.”

About CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc.

CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., provides a comprehensive restaurant operations platform that simplifies and automates restaurant operations. By driving the flow of information throughout the organization, CrunchTime ensures operators make timely, fact-based decisions that help brands reduce food and beverage costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their foodservice operations. For almost 25 years, CrunchTime has enabled restaurant chains of all sizes to scale efficiently and save money. For more information, visit www.crunchtime.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com .

Media Contact :

Mike Schultz

Cavalier Communications, LLC.

Mike@Cavalier-Communications.com

978-496-1012



