AXIM® Biotechnologies Signs Supply Agreement to Register Cannabinoid Oral Care Products in Clinical Trials for Gingivitis and Gum Disease

Leading Cannabinoid Biotech Company Announces Use of Oral Care Product Line in Registration for Clinical Trials in Australia and New Zealand

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM ® Biotechnologies, Inc . (OTC: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), a world leader in cannabinoid research and development, today announced that products from its oral care line, including its cannabinoid-based mouthwash and toothpaste, were included in registration for clinical trials through the Australian and New Zealand Clinical Trial Registry.



The trials were registered by Impression Healthcare Limited (“Impression”), Australia’s largest home dental impression company, which plans to conduct a phase 2a randomized controlled clinical trial to evaluate the clinical safety and efficacy of the products on 40 people suffering from gingivitis and gum disease. Trial participants will use the toothpaste and mouthwash three times a day over 30 days and will be monitored for gum inflammation and overall gum health.

“As a mid-stage biotech company, we found it strategic and necessary to partner with larger organizations who are experts in their respective fields in order to bring AXIM products to a much larger worldwide audience. This clinical trial registration through Impression is a tangible example of this methodology working,” said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “Navigating the various regulatory agencies around the world in order to conduct clinical research on our products is both time-consuming and costly. Partnering with companies like Impression allows for AXIM’s products to be researched on a much faster and more cost-effective basis. We are extremely excited to reveal what we hope to be successful results that only further AXIM’s value-proposition as a leader in pharmaceutical quality cannabinoid-based products.”

According to Impression, about 20 percent of the Australian population suffers from moderate to severe gum disease – equating to around five million people. In residents 55 or older, the number of those suffering from gum disease in the country increases to an estimated 40 percent.

“Formal registration of the gingivitis and periodontitis trial represents significant progress in Impressions’ medicinal cannabis activities and is the culmination of many months of work by our team and research partners,” said Impression Healthcare CEO Joel Latham. “We are excited to have assembled highly qualified researchers for the world’s first trial for the use of cannabinoids in the treatment of Gingivitis and Gum Disease. We are confident that the quality of the trial will supply the requisite peer-reviewed data for unique product sales under the SAS and will further develop commercialization opportunities for our products in this field.”

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

About AXIM® Biotechnologies AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Along with building a robust intellectual property portfolio, AXIM is focused on clinical development programs that bring more efficacy and/or lower side effects than existing alternatives and require small to medium budgets and timelines to bring to market which presents a high added-value to the pharmaceutical field.

AXIM's flagship product, MedChew® with dronabinol, is planned to undergo a bioequivalence study in the near future to fast track through FDA as an alternative to approved Marinol. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com .

About Impression Healthcare Limited

Impression Healthcare is Australia’s largest home dental impression company and is disrupting the dental devices market by providing consumers with an in-home method to consumer laboratory-grade and personalized dental healthcare products at significantly lower prices than those offered by a dentist. Combining the latest materials with advanced manufacturing processes at the Company’s highly-scalable Victorian dental laboratory, Impression is delighting its customers with a range of high-quality, Australian-made products for teeth protection, bruxism, snoring, mild sleep apnea and teeth discolouration. All customer teeth impressions are taken at home with the Company’s impression kit. Thereafter, a qualified dental technician produces the custom-fitted device without the customer having to undertake a costly and time-consuming visit to the dentist. Impression Healthcare has developed and launched four uniquely-branded and wholly-owned products that represent a significant and growing market in which to increase market share versus the traditional dental industry. Promoted by high-profile ambassadors in health, sport, fashion and media, Impression aims to embody a commitment to customer experience that is unparalleled in the industry. To learn more, please visit: www.impression.healthcare .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE

AXIM® Biotechnologies does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

