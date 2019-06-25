Surge Holdings Announces Agreement to Distribute BRIM’S Snack Foods Nationwide through the SurgePays™ Network

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, TN, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (“Surge”) (OTCQB: SURG), developer of the SurgePays™ Network for independent retailers, today announced that it has entered an agreement with Brimhall Foods Company, Inc. to distribute its BRIM’S snack foods through the SurgePays™ Retail Blockchain Network. Established in 1979, Brimhall Foods is a leading manufacturer and distributor of quality snack food items throughout the Southeast under the BRIM’S brand.

Terry Brimhall, President of Brimhall Foods Company, Inc., commented, “We recently completed an expansion of our facilities and have been focused on growing our distribution. The SurgePays platform provides efficiencies that will allow us to expand our retail distribution nationwide. Through this network, we will have access to tens of thousands of additional retail locations that would otherwise require expanding our direct sales force and distribution network.”

Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of Surge Holdings, commented, “BRIM’S has been one of the most recognized brands in the Southeast over the past 30 years and we are honored to launch our first 15 BRIM’S products in the Bagged Snacks Category on the SurgePays network. Helping an established regional manufacturer expand into new markets nationwide is a significant component of our business model and overall strategy. Equally important, offering BRIM’s products through the SurgePays Network provides significant benefits to the convenience stores, corner markets and bodegas in our network, as they will have access to a wide range of high quality and delicious products, that can be easily ordered and replenished through the retail portal.”

The initial products to launch on the SurgePays platform will include: Regular Pork Cracklin Strips; Seasoned Pork Cracklin Strips; Lime-Chili Pork Cracklin Strips; Pork Cracklin Dippers; Plain Pork Rinds; BBQ Pork Rinds; Hot Pork Rinds; Cheese Puffs; Jalapeno Cheddar Puffs; Onion Rings; Zesty Ranch Rings; Butter Popcorn; White Cheddar Popcorn; Authentic Kettle Popcorn; Original Corn Chips; and BBQ Corn Chips.

About Surge Holdings, Inc:

Surge Holdings, Inc. is a retail supply chain company leveraging blockchain technology to provide a virtual distribution hub for retailers, as well as offer telecom services for low income customers and financial payment services for the unbanked and under-banked. Surge products are delivered through a nationwide network of convenience stores and corner markets connected to the SurgePays™ retail blockchain network. This retail platform is designed to transform the traditional supply chain by providing local retailers seamless access to global products, and empowers the corner store to select, order and fulfill delivery of wholesale goods from around the country. This platform also provides manufacturers a cost-effective and efficient platform to access local retailers. For more information on Surge Holdings and its subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





Investor Contact: Crescendo Communications, LLC Tel: 212-671-1020 Email: SURG@crescendo-ir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.