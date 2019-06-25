Ralph Clark of ShotSpotter Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award Winner in Northern California

ShotSpotter CEO Aims to Make a Difference in Underserved Communities by Combatting Gun Violence

NEWARK, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter , Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), the leader in solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, today announced that Ralph Clark, CEO of ShotSpotter, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in Northern California. As the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes business leaders who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Clark was selected by an independent panel of judges , and the award was presented at a special black-tie gala event at the Fairmont San Jose on Friday, June 21.



Ralph Clark has been at the helm of ShotSpotter since 2010. He led the transformation of the business to a subscription based managed services model making it easier for police departments to leverage ShotSpotter’s real time precise gunfire alerts as part of their gun violence reduction strategies. The company’s investments in technology and customer success resulted in record customer satisfaction levels (as measured by Net Promoter Scores) and revenue growth, expanding to 100 cities and leading up to a successful initial public offering in 2017. ShotSpotter remains focused on earning the trust of law enforcement to help them provide equal protection for at-risk, underserved neighborhoods, reduce gun violence and restore police as trusted guardians of the community.

“I am deeply grateful and proud of our executive management team, employees, technology partners and law enforcement agencies for the collective difference they are making to help ensure safer communities,” said ShotSpotter President and CEO, Ralph A. Clark. “Winning the Entrepreneur Of The Year award is yet another validation that we can do well by doing good in making a positive impact in the daily lives of residents in some of our most underserved communities.”

“This is a well deserved honor for a great guy, a good friend, and an exemplary CEO,” said Bill Bratton, Former NYPD Police Commissioner. “Under Ralph’s leadership, ShotSpotter is proactively keeping our neighborhoods safe one detection at a time.”

With more than 30 years of corporate, financial and organizational leadership, Clark was previously CEO of GuardianEdge Technologies Inc. where he drove its successful acquisition by Symantec. Earlier in his career he worked for IBM and Goldman Sachs. He holds a B.S. in economics from the University of the Pacific and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. He is a former board member and chair of Pacific Community Ventures, former board member and chair of the Oakland Boys and Girls Club, former trustee and Vice-Chair of the Oakland Museum of California, was recently selected to join the Harvard Business School’s California Advisory Board and is a trustee of the American Conservatory Theater.

Now in its 33rd year, the EY program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. As a Northern California award winner, Clark is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum ® , the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by 100 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ (formerly HunchLab) uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence. ShotSpotter has been designated a Great Place to Work® company .

