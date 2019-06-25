Loyal Source’s 12th Annual Derby Day Raises $129,000 with Proceeds Benefiting Central Florida Non-Profit Groups Providing Services to People with Autism

Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS) will use the finds to support UCF’s Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD) program

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source , an Orlando-based staffing agency providing elite contracting staffing services worldwide, today announced the overwhelming success of its 12 th Annual Derby Day . The event raised $129,000, and proceeds will go to Providing Autism Links & Support (PALS), the supporting non-profit organization for the University of Central Florida’s Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD), to benefit the more than 13,000 people living with autism in Central Florida.



Proceeds support individuals with autism spectrum disorders by providing inclusive community programs, social skills groups, therapeutic intervention programs, family events, community activities for children and adults, and more.

“This year’s event was our biggest to-date, with great turnouts for both our first-ever golf tournament on Friday and Derby Day at Ember on Saturday,” said Brian Moore, CEO at Loyal Source and the founder of the event. “Each year, we’re overwhelmed by the community’s capacity to give and thankful for the fun we have along the way.”

Loyal Source’s Derby Day took place on Saturday, May 4, 2019, serving as Orlando’s biggest Kentucky Derby party. In addition to unlimited food and drinks, a live auction, raffle prizes, 50/50 raffle, winner’s circle, music by DJ Gonzo and dancing, the event also included competitions for the best hat, the best-dressed male and female and the best-dressed couple. This year also featured Real Radio 104.1’s Dirty Jim and XL106.7’s Johnny Magic as guest emcees. The celebration also included a pre-Derby Golf Classic event held in Lake Nona on Friday, May 3.

“Loyal Source’s Derby Day 4 Autism provides much of Providing Autism Links & Support’s (PALS) funding for programs and events offered as the supporting nonprofit for UCF Center for Autism & Related Disabilities (UCF-CARD) constituents,” said Judith Samuels, the community relations and program coordinator for the UCF Center for Autism & Related Disabilities. “We’re thankful to them for the resources we need to provide Central Florida with the programs that educate and empower individuals and families with autism and related disorders.”

To learn more about Loyal Source, visit https://www.loyalsource.com .

/EIN News/ -- To learn more about UCF CARD, visit https://www.cfl.ucf-card.org/ .

About Loyal Source

Loyal Source is an Orlando-based staffing agency dedicated to being the preeminent provider of elite contracting staffing services worldwide. With a focus in healthcare, IT, engineering and travel nursing, Loyal Source provides exceptional client-candidate solutions and consistently performs at the highest level to reach client and candidate goals for both private enterprise and government agencies. For more information about Loyal Source, visit https://loyalsource.com/ .

Media Contact

Amber Richards

Uproar PR for Loyal Source

arichards@uproarpr.com

(321) 236-0102, x237



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.