TigerGraph Receives One of the Highest Ratings in Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Management Solutions for Analytics Report

Graph Database Leader Among Highest Ratings with Overall Rating of 4.8 out of 5 Stars from End-Users in June 2019 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’ Report, with 100 Percent Noting a “Willingness to Recommend”

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TigerGraph , the only scalable graph database for the enterprise, today announced that it is among the highest rated vendors in the June 2019 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Data Management Solutions for Analytics report 1. With an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Data Management Solutions for Analytics market, TigerGraph is the highest rated offering, ranking alongside fellow industry leaders, Alibaba Cloud and Snowflake.



/EIN News/ -- In addition, 100 percent of TigerGraph’s customers cited a “willingness to recommend” the technology. The company also earned the highest ratings for evaluation and contracting, integration and deployment, and service and support.

“We believe this ranking underscores our fierce commitment to giving customers what they've been demanding for years - a scalable enterprise graph solution,” said Dr. Yu Xu, CEO and founder, TigerGraph. “We are humbled by the industry recognition and customer feedback. This most recent acknowledgment is one we are most proud of as it mirrors the voice of our most important stakeholders - our customers.”

Customer highlights from Gartner Peer Insights include:

“TigerGraph is the fastest distributed graph on the market, both in loading and analyzing data. While other graphs are more appropriate for smaller-scale use cases, TigerGraph shines best when dealing with computationally intensive graph queries on large datasets (billions of edges, millions of nodes). We used them for a number of use cases, and in all scenarios they were faster than any of the other leading graphs in the market. They also have a very flexible query language and a level of systems maturity that other distributed graph competitors do not have. Their support team is very responsive and knowledgeable, and consistently went the extra mile to help us.”

- Software Engineer in the Media Industry

“Sales and engineering support have been superb, and the product is like none other in the marketplace, which makes just about the most killer company combo you can have. TigerGraph products and staff allow us to reach further than ever with new innovation to our own products. I'd recommend TigerGraph for anyone exploring Graph databases or NoSQL stores in general.”

- Director of Innovation in Miscellaneous Industry

“We used TigerGraph to develop a challenging PoC for an extremely important opportunity. The product is exuding one expectation in terms of scalability and processing power…Tigergraph support is more than excellent, their commitment to customer success is outstanding.”

- Senior SW Product Manager in the Services Industry

“Fantastic product that is unique in the market. The first truly scalable native labeled property graph that meets our requirements for high availability and security at the 100TB scale.”

- Distinguished Engineer in Miscellaneous Industry

“TigerGraph is a great product with unmatched performance in the space of graph databases. We tested large datasets, and complex, multi hop queries performed with millisecond speed. It's query language is very powerful, with accumulators giving a new level of expressivity to their SQL-like language.”

- Associate Director, Knowledge Graph Cent in the Services Industry

TigerGraph offers the world’s fastest graph analytics platform that tackles the toughest data challenges in real-time, no matter how large or complex the data set. TigerGraph stores all data sources in a single, unified multiple-graph store that can scale out and up easily and efficiently to explore, discover and predict relationships. Unlike traditional graph databases, TigerGraph can scale for real-time multi-hop queries to trillions of relationships.

To read all TigerGraph customer reviews on Gartner Peer Insights, visit the website here .

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

About TigerGraph

TigerGraph is the only scalable graph database for the enterprise. Based on the industry’s first Native and Parallel Graph technology, TigerGraph unleashes the power of interconnected data, offering organizations deeper insights and better outcomes. TigerGraph fulfills the true promise and benefits of the graph platform by tackling the toughest data challenges in real time, no matter how large or complex the dataset. TigerGraph’s proven technology supports applications such as fraud detection, customer 360, MDM, IoT, AI and machine learning to make sense of ever-changing big data, and is used by customers including Amgen, China Mobile, Intuit, VISA, Wish and Zillow. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, and is backed by investors including the founders of Yahoo!, Walmart Labs, DCVC and Morado Ventures. Follow TigerGraph on Twitter at @TigerGraphDB or visit www.tigergraph.com .

