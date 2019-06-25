Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces New Venture on Hemp-Derived CBD-Infused Chocolates

DALLAS, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: RMHB), a fully reporting lifestyle brand management Company specializing in high-quality health and wellness products, announced today the Company has entered into an agreement with How Sweet It Is Fudge and Candy Company (“How Sweet It Is”) of Holt, Michigan to manufacture hemp-derived CBD-infused chocolates, hard candies, and baked goods for distribution throughout the United States.

Under the agreement, Sweet Rock, LLC (“Sweet Rock”) was organized with two members. Rocky Mountain High Brands will be the Managing Member with 51% ownership, which will allow the Company to consolidate the operations of the LLC into RMHB’s consolidated financial statements. The other Member is Sweet Ally, Inc., with 49%. Sweet Ally, Inc. is owned by Lenny Cusenza, who is also the owner of How Sweet It Is.

Sweet Rock will focus on creating, manufacturing and distributing hemp-derived CBD-infused chocolates, hard candies and baked goods. These edibles will be manufactured with high quality chocolate which provides a healthy and enjoyable way to consume CBD. Sweet Rock will enter into a manufacturing agreement with How Sweet It Is and will utilize their existing distribution channels established throughout the entire country.

Michael Welch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc., stated, “This agreement represents an important milestone in our growth strategy and provides a solid foundation to grow market value for our shareholders. Our investment in Sweet Rock strengthens our competitiveness, complements our existing product line, and provides a significant additional revenue stream.

Mr. Welch continued, “I am very thankful to Albert Vergilio, Managing Director of Carlin Group, for his introduction to Lenny Cusenza. During our initial meeting, we identified that we both had a unique set of complementary skills. We were both very comfortable working with each other. We exchanged ideas and identified opportunities that would help both of our companies grow. As a result, Sweet Rock was created.”

Mr. Welch concluded, “We plan to launch a line of mid-level hemp-derived CBD edibles and other products in Sweet Rock. Our first product line is in confections and will be ready for market in four to six weeks. Our team has developed and perfected the recipes for the initial offerings. They are now focused on completing the branding and packaging. Our first four product offerings will be four different varieties of hemp-derived CBD infused chocolate bars. Each bar will contain 120 mg of CBD and will be sectioned into twelve servings per bar, which means each serving will contain approximately 10 mg of CBD. Based on our test samples, each bar is incredibly delicious! The launch of this product line is already assured as Mr. Cusenza has already secured distribution in the Lipari Food system.”

Lenny Cusenza, President and Owner of How Sweet It Is, stated, “The market for our hemp-derived CBD-infused chocolates will be very lucrative. According to Green Entrepreneur on March 6. 2019, chocolate edibles sales increased 166% between the first quarters of 2017 and 2018. By contrast, the CBD chocolate market grew 530% in the same time frame. The growth of the CBD chocolate market in 2019 and beyond is projected to be much greater.”

Mr. Cusenza continued, “We have all the pieces in place to make Sweet Rock a very profitable business alliance with Rocky Mountain High Brands:

Sweet Rock’s products will be produced out of an FDA registered facility operated by How Sweet It Is .

products will be produced out of an registered facility operated by . Sweet Rock will be able to participate in the exclusive distribution agreement that How Sweet It Is executed recently with Lipari Foods .

will be able to participate in the exclusive distribution agreement that executed recently with . While we are launching Sweet Rock with four hemp-derived CBD infused chocolate bars, we plan to expand the line quickly into other hemp-derived CBD infused chocolates, hard candies, and baked goods. All these products can be added to the Lipari Food’s distribution system.”

RMHB filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 24, 2019. To view the filing, click on the link below:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1670869/000166357719000285/mainbody.htm

About How Sweet It Is Fudge and Candy Company:

How Sweet It Is Fudge and Candy Company (“How Sweet It Is”) was founded by Joe Cusenza in 1992 with humble beginnings of making fudge at County Fairs and other events. In 1994, the first retail Candy / Gift Store opened in West Branch, Michigan. In 1996, a second location was opened in Lansing, Michigan. In 1998, How Sweet It Is began manufacturing for wholesale distribution in the location in East Lansing, Michigan. In 2013, How Sweet It Is made the decision to suspend retail operations and focus on manufacturing and ecommerce. Currently, How Sweet It Is offers more than thirty single serve counter items, more than thirty flavors of fudge in five common sizes, and a large assortment of bulk candies that are all offered for wholesale distribution.

The strength of How Sweet It Is is its versatility to create new recipes and packaging to accommodate its customer needs specific for private labeling. Through its strong distribution partners and ecommerce platform, How Sweet It Is has grown its business to have product for sale in all 50 states and U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information on How Sweet It Is go to: http://www.sweetfudge.com/.

About Rocky Mountain High Brands:

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH BRANDS, INC., (OTCQB: RMHB) is a publicly traded, lifestyle brand management company that markets “good for you” products to health-conscious consumers.

We are committed to empowering, motivating, and inspiring healthy lifestyle habits that create a positive impact on everyday people. We reach those people with our brand messages and change people’s lives with our products.

Our mission is to help people live more productive and healthier lives.

The Company currently markets its HEMPd product line, which currently consists of CBD-infused topicals and nutraceuticals, and a line of CBD-infused functional beverages. RMHB also bottles and distributes a naturally high alkaline spring water under the name Spirit Water and Eagle Spirit Spring Water. The Company continues to be innovative through R&D and bringing new products to market.

Our vision is to create and sell “good for you” products that touch people in fun, unique and relevant ways.

For interested investors, our stock symbol is RMHB.

For corporate information, please visit: RockyMountainHighBrands.com For product information, please visit: https://www.hempd.com/ https://eaglespiritwater.com/

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, or human resources, the effect of economic business conditions and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

Pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584

