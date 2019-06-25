Hyperice Partners with Esports Organization J.Storm to Advance Health and Wellness for Athletes

Global partnership utilizes recovery devices to enhance gaming careers

IRVINE, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperice Inc., a leading performance technology company known for its recovery and mobility devices, today announces a partnership with Jeremy Lin owned esports organization, J.Storm, to deliver cutting-edge recovery devices and methodology, focusing on esports markets in North America and Asia. Hyperice and J.Storm seek to advance health and wellness within the esports community by delivering Hyperice technology and education protocols used by the world's most elite athletes.



/EIN News/ -- As a professional basketball player for the Toronto Raptors, Jeremy Lin has used Hyperice devices to aid in his daily recovery for years. He recently introduced this technology to J.Storm to improve player performance the way it helped him improve in his own career. The organization is now taking an industry-leading approach centered specifically around recovery and movement in an effort to enhance playing conditions and career longevity.

Esports athletes commonly suffer from injuries and ailments the same way traditional athletes do. This community is known to game for more than 60 hours a week, which can result in soreness, muscle strains, and poor circulation due to lack of physical movement. To combat this, as well as educate players on overall wellness, J.Storm has partnered with Hyperice to offer these athletes a healthier lifestyle.

“As professional athletes, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance our health, wellness and performance,” said Jeremy Lin, founder of J.Storm. “Hyperice technology has been an important part of my basketball recovery regimen for years, and I am thrilled to be bringing this same technology and know-how to J.Storm and the esports community.”

Hyperice’s athlete performance program for esports is specifically designed to improve athlete performance and general recovery through percussion and vibration therapy designed to help relieve muscle soreness, increase mobility and circulation, and speed up the post-game recovery process. Hyperice recently made national headlines with the announcement of its partnership with popular athlete and gamer JuJu Smith-Schuster, which was designed to educate the esports community about the benefits of recovery technology.

“Health and wellness initiatives need to be at the forefront for esports athletes worldwide, to ensure best practices for these players,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “We decided to partner with J.Storm to show esports athletes across the globe the differences players can see by implementing practices such as these. Our technology and methodology will provide these athletes with a tremendous health impact, which ultimately gives them a competitive advantage as well.”

About J.Storm

J.Storm is an esports organization founded by Jeremy Lin and China Digital Culture. Focused on bridging the gap between esports markets in North America and China, J.Storm takes a holistic approach to improving esports athletes by focusing on branding, player performance and wellness. With headquarters in New York City, J.Storm currently has professional teams in Dota 2 and Fortnite.



About Hyperice:

Hyperice is a global recovery and movement enhancement technology company, founded by Anthony Katz, specializing in portable high-performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. Hyperice's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally.

