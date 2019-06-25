NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm Receives NAWBO-LA Community Leader Award

The National Association of Women Business Owners - Los Angeles Honors McHolm for Philanthropic Work

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, is pleased to announce that NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm was awarded The National Association of Women Business Owners - Los Angeles (NAWBO-LA) Community Leader Award at their 33rd Annual Leadership & Legacy Awards Luncheon.

The NAWBO-LA Community Leader Award recognizes someone who has achieved success in her career, business or personal life and has made a tremendous impact in the community through dedicated service. The honoree serves her community without reservation.

“As a successful business woman and leader, Laura understands the importance of giving back,” said NAWBO-LA President Schenae Rourk. “She is the embodiment of community.”

Founded in 1975, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) is the voice of America's 10.1 million women-owned businesses and is the only dues-based national organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO-LA is one of the organization's leading and innovative chapters since its beginnings in 1979. The mission of NAWBO-LA is to propel women entrepreneurs into economic, social and political spheres of power by: strengthening the wealth creating capacity of our members and promoting economic development within the entrepreneurial community; creating innovative and effective changes in the business culture; building strategic alliances, coalitions and affiliations; and transforming public policy and influencing opinion makers.

“I am humbled to be honored by NAWBO-LA,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm. “This honor is not about me. It’s about all those people who work with me, who allowed me to use my abilities to make a difference. And, it’s the incredible non-profit organizations we work with everyday that are out there creating positive change. My father, who also was an entrepreneur, told me if you build your business focused on being of service to people, the sky is the limit. Don’t think about sales; think about solving people’s problems. My partner and I follow his words of wisdom and have built our company, NorthStar Moving, on the principles of kindness. We make it our mission to go beyond lifting boxes, to lifting up those in need.”

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Honored with more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including nine “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for the fastest growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.

