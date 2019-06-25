2019 ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference Announces Plenary Speakers

Registration Now Open!

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CMD-IT announced the plenary speakers for the 2019 ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference . Themed “Diversity: Building a Stronger Future,” the Tapia Conference will be held September 18-21, 2019 in San Diego, California. The Tapia Conference is the premier venue to bring together students, faculty, researchers and professionals from all backgrounds and ethnicities in computing to promote and celebrate diversity in computing. The Tapia Conference is sponsored by the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) and presented by the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT). Registration for the Tapia Conference is now open at www.tapiaconference.org/registration/ .



Keynote speakers at the Tapia Conference are a highly diverse group and provide both learning and role models that inspire the attendees. The 2019 Tapia Conference features the following keynote speakers:

Stephanie Lampkin , Founder and CEO, Blendoor

, Founder and CEO, Blendoor Hector Ruiz , Founder and Chairman, Advanced Nanotechnology, Inc.

, Founder and Chairman, Advanced Nanotechnology, Inc. Jennifer Mankoff , Richard E. Ladner Professor, Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science and Engineering, University of Washington.

The Tapia Conference will feature panels and workshops, birds of a feather sessions, a career fair and a Poster Reception featuring graduate and undergraduate student posters.

The Tapia conference sponsors include Platinum Sponsors Caltech, Cornell Computing and Information Science, Georgia Tech, JP Morgan Chase & Co, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Rice University, Stanford University Computer Science, STARS Computing Corps, Two Sigma, University of California Berkeley, University of California San Diego Science and Engineering Department, University of Illinois Urbana Champaign, and University of Michigan. Gold Sponsors include Atlassian, Blendoor, Capital One, Cisco, CRA, Georgia Tech Research Institute, Google, Harvey Mudd College, Kennesaw State University, University of Maryland, College Park, University of North Carolina Charlotte and Virginia Tech. Gold Government Supporters include Argonne National Laboratory, Department of Energy Computational Science Graduate Fellowship, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratory.

For more information and to register for the 2019 Tapia Conference, visit www.tapiaconference.org . Early bird pricing closes July 8th.

About CMD-IT

The vision of CMD-IT is to contribute to the national need for an effective workforce in computing and IT through inclusive programs and initiatives focused on minorities and people with disabilities. CMD-IT’s vision is accomplished through its mission to insure that underrepresented groups are fully engaged in computing and IT, and promotes innovation that enriches, enhances and enables underrepresented communities. For more information, please visit www.cmd-it.org .

Media Contact: Jerri Barrett, jerri@cmd-it.org







