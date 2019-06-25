The Future of the Quantum Internet: A Commercialization Perspective Presentation to the ITU by Lawrence Gasman

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A couple of weeks ago, Lawrence Gasman, President and Co-Founder of Inside Quantum Technology, presented his views on the future of the Quantum Internet. The venue was the International Telecommunications Union’s (ITU) Workshop on Quantum Information Technology for Networks. The Workshop was held in Shanghai from June 5th through June 7th.



The slides presented by Mr. Gasman can be found at https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/itu-t-slides-final-the-future-of-the-quantum-internet.pdf

The topics covered in Mr. Gasman’s talk include the technical differences between quantum networks and classical digital networks; applications for quantum Internets beyond QKD and quantum repeaters. The talk also provides a roadmap for quantum networks covering

technology, applications and timeframes.

About Inside Quantum Technology

Inside Quantum Technology ( www.insidequantumtechnology.com ) is the only industry analysis firm to focus entirely on the market opportunities in quantum computing, quantum cryptography, and quantum sensing markets. We publish market reports, carry out consulting assignments and offer regular conferences in the field. For more details on our next conference to be held in October 2019 in The Hague visit https://europe2019.iqtevent.com . We also have a daily newsfeed which can be subscribed to at our website.

Lawrence Gasman

lawrence@insidequantumtechnology.com

(434)825-1311



