GRAFOID and Structur3D Sign MOU to Advance and Enable New Market Opportunities in the 3D Printing Market

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Ontario, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grafoid Inc. (“GRAFOID” or the “Company”), a global leader in the graphene products and applications market, announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Structur3D Printing Inc. to collaborate and co-market each company’s respective product portfolios to advance and expand product offerings for the global 3D printing market.



Under the terms of the agreement, Grafprint3D Inc., the 3D printing materials division recently launched by Grafoid, and Structur3D will form a partnership to offer customers the opportunity to utilize an innovative, turnkey solution to print graphene-enhanced paste materials, manufactured by Grafprint3D, on the Discov3ry platform of extruders created by Structur3D Printing.

Grafprint3D has initially launched two product collections for its available types of graphene-enhanced pastes: the MP-LEX and MC-LEX product collections. Both MP-LEX and MC-LEX feature the environmentally friendly biopolymers PLGA and cellulose, respectively, which are prepared with a formulation of MesografTM sourced exclusively from Grafoid Inc. in order to enhance the electrical and thermal conductivity properties, and mechanical features (tensile, flexural modulus) of the polymer upon curing of the paste into a printed object.

"This partnership between Grafprint3D and Structur3D will provide world-leading companies and research institutions the opportunity to access an easy-to-use paste extrusion printing platform and suite of compatible graphene-enhanced material for their device prototyping and research programs,” commented Gary Economo, CEO of Grafoid.

“The signing of this MOU is an exciting initial step of our shared goal to help fast-track the prototyping of the next generation of graphene-enhanced products and applications for the 3D printing market,” said Charles Mire, CEO of Structur3D Printing.

Key products developed by our customer base may include: enhanced strength footwear components, glasses frames & eyewear parts, cellphone & tablet cases, EMI shielding devices, biosensors, conductive tissue engineering scaffolds, and implantable devices.

The MOU is non-binding on the parties, and actual terms of any definitive agreement may differ from the terms of the MOU.

For product, sales and more information, please visit the Grafprint3D website at: www.grafprint3d.com or the Structur3D Printing website at: www.structur3d.io .

About Grafoid

Founded in 2011, Grafoid Inc. is a graphene research, development and investment company that invests in, manages and develops markets for processes that produce economically scalable graphene for use in graphene development applications by leading corporations and institutions. Grafoid’s leading investment produces application friendly, minimal-defect, high-energy density few layer graphene, utilizing a safe, non-destructive extraction process, leaving the lowest possible ecological footprint. The completely unique, proprietary process results in what Grafoid regards as a new global standard for economically scalable, high-purity graphene products — trademarked under the MesoGraf™ trade name — that can be tailored to both industrial and commercial applications.

About Grafprint3D Inc.

Grafprint3D (GP3D) Inc. is a new company with a portfolio of products and solutions to focus on the worldwide additive manufacturing and consumer 3D printing market based on Grafoid’s proprietary MesoGrafTM technology. Grafprint3D Inc. provides its customers with a revolutionary platform for creation of 3D printable materials that will be utilized to enhance a variety of products and applications for markets including direct ink writing, inkjet printing, screen printing, and more. The initial key application target markets include wearable device fabrication with biocompatible polymers, biomaterial substrates for cell therapy engineering research, and rapid product prototyping with printable advanced nanomaterials.

About Structur3D Printing Inc.

Structur3D Printing (hello@structur3d.io) is a market leader for soft materials printing. Based in Kitchener, Ontario, the company continues to extend the boundaries of 3D printing with soft materials. Its customers include many of the world’s high-ranking universities, government and military research labs, and Fortune 500 research divisions.

