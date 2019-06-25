Enterprise Connect Launches WorkSpace Connect, a New Conference Developed to Prepare for the Future of Work

Register before June 28 to receive up to $200 off on a conference pass

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkSpace Connect , a new conference produced by the organizers of Enterprise Connect, announces its inaugural event and reveals the 2019 Keynote lineup.



/EIN News/ -- The conference aims to prepare leaders and decision makers from enterprise HR, Facilities/Real Estate, and IT/AV teams for the future of digital workspaces. The program will feature in-depth, interdisciplinary sessions on how to develop a coherent workspace collaboration strategy.

Two dynamic Keynotes – Joe Park, Vice President, Associate Digital Experience & Enterprise Architecture, Walmart; and Jon Ingham, People Management & Organization Design Consultant – will headline the event.

WorkSpace Connect 2019 will take place September 9-11 at the Westin Galleria Dallas in Dallas, TX. For more information and to register, please visit: workspace-connect.com/

“WorkSpace Connect was developed to look at collaboration with a wider lens and focus not only on the technology being used, but also on spaces where work happens and the policies and best practices that best serve the workplace of the future,” said Eric Krapf, WorkSpace Connect General Manager and Program Co-Chair. “We’re excited to offer a conference program that provides insight on how to develop one coherent strategy to create an optimal workspace.”

The conference will bring together leaders in IT/AV, real estate/facilities, and human resources to learn and share strategies on how to effectively assemble the spaces, identify the tools, and create the roles necessary for the workspace of the future. The 2019 Keynote lineup features leaders who will provide attendees with the insight and tools needed to achieve an optimal workspace collaboration strategy.

The WorkSpace Connect 2019 Keynote lineup includes:

Joe Park, Vice President, Associate Digital Experience & Enterprise Architecture, Walmart

As the Vice President of Global Business Services Associate Digital Experience & Enterprise Architecture for Walmart, Park leads teams responsible for driving growth and productivity by providing Walmart’s global workplace of more than 2.3 million associates with consumer-grade technology. In his role within Global Business Services, Park oversees strategy, engineering, and operations for the enterprise’s infrastructure, client, mobility, collaboration, and productivity digital platforms. He also is responsible for intranet solutions and leads enterprise architecture, user experience design, and user interface design. Before joining Walmart, Park worked in technology and finance roles at General Electric Company. He held senior management positions with GE Healthcare and GE Power, including vice president of IT integrations, digital productivity, and strategy. His duties at GE spanned the energy, healthcare, financial services, and aviation industries.

Jon Ingham, People Management & Organization Design Consultant, Author of “The Social Organization”

Ingham consults with companies to innovate their people management and organization design activities, often through the use of new people technologies in order to better inform their own strategic needs and respond to changes in the world of work. He is the author of “The Social Organization,” which argues that companies need to progress beyond investing more smartly in people to also focus on developing the connections, relationships, and conversations taking place between people. Jon argues these benefits can be achieved through strategic HR activities, physical workplace design, and the use of digital/social technologies. In his Keynote, Ingham will outline how each of these factors plays an important role to create an optimal workspace, resulting in a positive impact on business.



To learn more about the WorkSpace Connect Keynotes, please visit: www.workspace-connect.com/conference/program

About WorkSpace Connect

WorkSpace Connect provides in-depth, interdisciplinary sessions led by experts on IT/AV, Real Estate/Facilities, and HR. From the organizers of Enterprise Connect -- the leading independent event in enterprise IT/collaboration -- WorkSpace Connect is designed with one objective in mind: to help create strategies, spaces, and best practices that enable collaboration among employees spanning different situations, generations, work styles, and locations. Leaders and decision-makers across IT, RE/Facilities, and HR will gain experience and insights on how to develop a coherent workspace collaboration strategy. WorkSpace Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech

