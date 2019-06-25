Hen Egg White Protein: Insights Into & Future of the World Market (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hen Egg White Protein Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global hen egg white protein market is forecasted to reach USD 23 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Lysozyme holds the majority share in the market.



Key Highlights



The key factors driving the market are strong demand from health- and fitness-conscious consumers and functional benefits associated with egg white protein. However, a strong inclination toward the substitutes and regulatory issues pose challenges for the egg white protein market's growth.

Lysozyme accounts for the highest share within the hen egg white protein industry. Its most important commercial use is in ripening certain European-type cheeses. Lysozyme has been used for over a decade in many European countries and has received GRAS (Generally Recognized As Safe) status from the Food and Drug Administration of the United States.

Major Market Trends



Functional Benefits Associated With Egg White Protein



Protein consumption continues to be a global trend, becoming more than just a part of regular meals. Protein has become a staple for those looking to build muscles or quick recovery after exercise. Egg white protein has a slower absorption rate, when compared to other popular proteins. Slow-absorbed protein allows for better protein anabolism and consuming a slow-absorbing protein is considered ideal after exercise or training.



With such functional benefits, the demand for egg white protein is increasing with a considerable growth rate in animal protein market. In order to meet the booming demand, many manufacturers are introducing supplements incorporated with egg white protein.



Europe Remains the Extensive Market



The market for hen egg white protein in Europe is driven by the increased consumer awareness regarding the functional benefits associated with it. The demands from geriatric and nutritional food sectors are also fueling the market. Demand for egg whites is rising in United Kingdom, as fast-food chains are making albumen-only breakfast sarnies, flatbreads, and burritos to the consumer as a nod to healthy eating.



It has been observed that egg whites are now significantly more expensive than yolks. Further, in some parts of Europe, it has been observed that, use of egg white in meat processing industry is rather a matter of economic advisability than influence of protein enrichment trend. Russia imports egg white from Italy, Argentina, France, Poland, Sweden, and Belgium with the largest share( 40%) controlled by Italy.



Competitive Landscape



Global hen egg white protein market is highly consolidated. Bouwhuis Enthoven, Merck (Sigma Aldrich), and Calzyme are few companies active in the market. The major companies have an extensive product portfolio in the hen egg white protein market with different concentration and grades. These are used as ingredients in different applications, such as dietary functional food, pharmaceuticals, beverages, animal feeds, cosmetic, bakery, and confectionery.



Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Lysozyme

5.1.2 Avidin

5.1.3 Ovalbumin

5.1.4 Ovotransferrin

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Functional Food

5.2.2 Bakery and Confectionery

5.2.3 Beer and Beverage

5.2.4 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Animal Nutrition

5.2.6 Cosmetics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Germany

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Kewpie Corporation

6.4.2 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt

6.4.3 Bouwhuis-Enthoven

6.4.4 Lee BioSolutions

6.4.5 Bioseutica

6.4.6 Rembrandt Enterprises

6.4.7 Calzyme

6.4.8 HiMedia Laboratories



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



