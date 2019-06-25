Marrone Bio Innovations allowed key claims by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Grandevo® WDG

Company Further Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio With Notice of Allowance for Claims Covering Composition And Method of Manufacturing

DAVIS, Calif., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) (MBI), a leading developer of biological crop protection and plant health solutions, has received a notice of allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for key claims covering the composition and method of manufacturing for Grandevo WDG , an MBI developed microbial-based bioinsecticide.



A Notice of Allowance is a document sent to a patent applicant from the United States Patent and Trademark Office after a patent examiner has decided to issue the requested patent.

“We are pleased to have received a notice of allowance on all key claims, notably to the formulation claims surrounding Grandevo WDG,” said Pam Marrone, Founder and CEO of Marrone Bio Innovations. “These allowed claims protect both the composition and method of manufacturing, fortifying our already robust patent position around this exciting bioinsecticide product. We look forward to continued revenue growth of our Grandevo product line, generating long-term value for our shareholders.”

MBI holds more than 400 issued and pending patents, and has brought six EPA-registered biological product lines and one biostimulant to market – more than any other agricultural inputs company in that time.

Grandevo WDG bioinsecticide/miticide is derived from non-living bacteria that effectively controls a wide variety of chewing and sucking insects and mites, on a wide assortment of crops, from the unique action of multiple compounds through repellency, ingestion and reduction of pest fertility. In an integrated pest management (IPM) program, Grandevo WDG offers multiple modes of action that can significantly benefit producers trying to reduce the risk of pest resistance.

Grandevo WDG is exempt from the requirement of tolerances and therefore can be sprayed right up to harvest without creating concerns for exported produce or produce that must meet strict residue requirements of the food marketing chain.

More information on Grandevo WDG is available online at marronebio.com or by calling 877-664-4476.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc . (NASDAQ: MBII) is a growth-oriented company leading the movement to more a sustainable world through the discovery, development and sale of innovative biological products for crop protection, plant health and waterway systems treatment that help customers operate more sustainably while increasing their return on investment. MBI has screened over 18,000 microorganisms and 350 plant extracts, leveraging its in-depth knowledge of plant and soil microbiomes enhanced by advanced molecular technologies and natural product chemistry to rapidly develop seven product lines. Supported by a robust portfolio of over 400 issued and pending patents, MBI’s currently available commercial products are Regalia®, Stargus®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven® and Amplitude®, Zelto® and Zequanox®, with a breakthrough bioherbicide and biofumigant in the company’s product pipeline.

/EIN News/ -- Learn more about Marrone Bio Innovations at www.marronebio.com . Follow us on social media: Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Marrone Bio Innovations Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations and plans, including assumptions underlying such statements, are forward-looking statements, and should not be relied upon as representing MBI’s views as of any subsequent date. Examples of such statements include the potential of Grandevo products and market projections. Such forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including weather, regulatory and other factors affecting demand for the MBI’s products, any difficulty in marketing MBI’s products in its target markets, competition in the market for pest management products, lack of understanding of bio-based pest management products by customers and growers. Additional information that could lead to material changes in MBI’s performance is contained in its filings with the SEC. MBI is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any responsibility to, update or alter forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of current information, future events or otherwise.

