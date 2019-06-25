C-Bond Systems Books $137,000 of Orders Year-to-Date from a Houston-Based Contractor for C-Bond’s Ballistic-Resistant Film System to Secure Municipal Facilities

HOUSTON, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that it has booked $137,000 of orders year-to-date from a Houston-based contractor for C-Bond BRS, the Company’s ballistic-resistant film system. The orders are for municipal facilities in a Houston-area county.



C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass through nanotechnology. C-Bond BRS is validated to provide NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection by an independent third-party laboratory.

C-Bond BRS consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology, which increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to help prevent breakage, and a private-label security film.

“C-Bond BRS is a clear choice for helping to secure facilities, from municipal buildings to schools,” said Scott R. Silverman, C-Bond’s Chairman and CEO. “Our proven, independently validated technology is the only ballistic-resistant film system in the market today that combines our proprietary C-Bond glass strengthening solution with multiple layers of security film to help prevent tragedies in the workplace or schools.”

The Company previously announced it received orders valued at approximately $150,000 for C-Bond BRS to protect various municipal buildings in a Houston-area county and has now booked $137,000 of these orders year to date.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to target the ballistic-resistant window film market; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 10, 2019, August 14, 2018 and November 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com



