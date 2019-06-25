Social Detention Inc. (SODE) Announces Bitplaza Inc.’s Global Bitcoin Shopping Retail App Update and Video Commercial Release

/EIN News/ -- ALAMO, CA, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Social Detention Inc. SODE, is pleased to announce an update of our Blockchain Initiative with Bitplaza Inc., since executing our MOU. With the steady rise of Bitcoin, our global shopping platform (Bitplaza) is growing faster than anticipated with a significant increase in sales and popularity. The active users and daily-downloads for the Bitplaza App is up over 200 percent, both in the Apple App Store and Google Play. Since the recent adoption of new users in the Bitcoin network, we have seen a high demand for using Bitcoin for shopping purposes.

Bitplaza Inc. is actively growing its global shopping platform to accommodate to new Bitcoin users worldwide. As the pioneer of the world’s first Bitcoin-dedicated retail app, the vendor migration to our shopping platform has been appealing and beneficial to businesses as well. We’re constantly building new partnerships and negotiating with new vendors to add new retail products to our existing wide selection. Currently, the Bitplaza shopping app offers smartphones, tablets, televisions, laptops, chargers, personal care, grocery, pet supplies, gadgets, baby products, toys, cosmetics, cameras, smart watches, sporting goods, kitchen supplies, tools, books and outdoor equipment.

To further expand our global reach, we’re launching video commercials advertising the Bitplaza app. The video commercials will feature Bitcoin as a true global currency which anyone around the world can easily spend. Our first commercial can be viewed at : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d2pNd0J1oXQ



President and CEO of Social Detention Inc. (SODE) was quoted as saying, “We’re extremely thrilled with the hyper growth of Bitplaza. The sudden increase in value for Bitcoin has also added fuel to the fire for our global shopping app. The Bitcoin industry is thriving and we’re delighted to provide solutions to the consumers and businesses looking to enter the space.”

About Bitplaza Inc

Bitplaza Inc is a USA based retail technology company primary focused in the Blockchain and Bitcoin industry. Bitplaza is a Bitcoin dedicated shopping app which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Developed by Bitplaza Inc, the shopping app uses cutting edge technology which allows anyone around the world to buy physical goods with bitcoin. The Bitplaza app demonstrates Bitcoin as a global and spendable currency.

Bitplaza operated websites: www.bitplazashopping.com & www.bitcoinpike.com



(Bitplaza Inc does not operate, or own any other websites)

Operating mobile applications: Bitplaza (Apple App Store & Google Play Store)

Apple App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/bitplaza-spend-bitcoin/id1438228771



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Bitplaza.android



During the initial announcement, President and CEO of Social Detention Inc. (SODE) was quoted as saying, “When we first saw what Bitplaza was doing with Blockchain we had to be a part of it. It is literally the first Dedicated Marketplace that accepts Bitcoin. We see Blockchain as a catalyst and space that will provide Social Detention Inc. significant shareholder value as we now have another path to profits in a growing sector. This acquisition allows us to benefit immediately as the technology is launched and generating revenue.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information, this news release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve unknown risks, and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. Important factors that might cause such differences are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

