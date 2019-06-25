CHF Solutions To Exhibit At the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses 15th Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS), today announced it will be exhibiting at the 15th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) June 27-29, 2019 at the JW Marriott Austin in Austin, Texas.



The company will be exhibiting information about its Aquadex FlexFlow® system at Booth #512 at the JW Marriott Austin throughout the conference. For more information, please visit https://www.aahfn.org/mpage/am2019whyattend .

“The American Association of Heart Failure Nurses continues to be an important venue for CHF Solutions as it is the heart failure nurse that often leads the day-to-day treatment of heart failure patients, including the operation of the Aquadex FlexFlow system,” said John Erb, chairman and CEO of CHF Solutions. “We look forward to this additional opportunity to educate these essential healthcare providers regarding the benefits of our device. These benefits include delivering safe and precise therapy with the ability to adjust the fluid removal rate and volume to meet each patient’s clinical need.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for aquapheresis therapy. Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective and predictable method of removing excess sodium and fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's vision is to change the lives of fluid overloaded patients through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, the company’s plans for the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS:

Claudia Napal Drayton

Chief Financial Officer

CHF Solutions, Inc.

952-345-4205

ir@chf-solutions.com

-or-

Bret Shapiro

Managing Partner

CORE IR

516-222-2560

brets@coreir.com

www.coreir.com

MEDIA

Jules Abraham

JQA Partners, Inc.

917-885-7378

jabraham@jqapartners.com

Source: CHF Solutions, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.