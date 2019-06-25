InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Partnership with eClincher to Amplify Social Media Strategies   

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN), a multi-faceted organization engaged in helping companies improve their communications within the investment community, is pleased to announce its partnership with eClincher, an industry leader in effective social media management.



IBN serves an increasingly diversified list of clients with a wide range of offerings that includes social media. The partnership with eClincher will enable IBN to seamlessly deliver social media strategies to its clients, leveraging the numerous features of the robust all-in-one social media management platform. Ranked as the No. 1 social media marketing, monitoring and publishing platform by G2 Crowd, tens of thousands of businesses and organizations use eClincher to schedule, draft, publish, engage, find and track interactions with their constituents and customers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google My Business and YouTube.

eClincher combines all of the user’s social media accounts into one place, allowing them to reduce the time spent managing social media while increasing brand awareness, publishing, engagement, monitoring, finding and curating content, social selling, customer support and more.

“The InvestorBrandNetwork continues to grow and we are very pleased to include eClincher as a valued partner,” said David Kight, director of Social Media at IBN. “Staying on top of social media and managing a social presence is a huge challenge for any business seeking to advance in today’s marketplace. We look forward to fully engaging with eClincher and its innovative, efficient and powerful social media management platform.”

IBN operates an impressive network that includes more than 38 trustworthy brands with an audience of nearly 2 million social media followers. eClincher’s platform simplifies social media marketing, providing businesses an easy-to-use solution that enables them to manage and track social media accounts with actionable analytics.

Through NetworkNewsWire (NNW) and its sister brands, IBN provides a wide range of corporate communications strategies, including access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire , article and editorial syndication to more than 5,000 news outlets, enhanced press release services and more.

About eClincher

eClincher is a social media management tool, co-founded by Gilad Salamander in 2013. The platform is designed to manage social media presence, schedule, publish, listen and engage. All interactions take place within one social media inbox. eClincher offers premier value, efficiency, and organization.

To learn more about eClincher, visit: www.eClincher.com

About the InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) is a high-powered financial organization with over a decade of experience helping client partners improve communications with the investment community. Operating a sizable family of 30+ trusted brands, IBN has amassed a collective audience of nearly two million social media followers. IBN is committed to leveraging the scale of this audience, as well as the knowledge and experienced gained through the years, to best serve an increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (NNW) and its sister brands, IBN provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) full-scale distribution to a huge social media audience, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime .

