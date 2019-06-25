Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Markets to 2024 - Alpha-Blockers Expected to Hold the Largest Share

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market: Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2019-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is most common among the aging men population, primarily driving this market.



Benign prostatic hyperplasia is being accepted as a growing health problem of elderly men. With the rising number of elderly males in the population, the degree of the problem is projected to rise multifold over the next few years. The advancements in early diagnosis of the disease and geriatric population are driving the demand for the benign prostatic hyperplasia market.



Key Market Trends



Alpha-Blockers Expected to Hold the Largest Share



Alpha-blockers help in relaxing the muscle of the prostate and the bladder neck, which allow urine to flow easier. Alpha-blockers work quickly and are usually the first line of treatment for men with mild to moderate symptoms.



For instance, 1 blockers are recommended in the Clinical Guidelines for BPH in Japan as first-line drug therapy for lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) associated with BPH. Moreover, for people with high blood pressure and BPH, alpha-blockers are ideal treatment line for both the conditions. Owing to these factors, alpha-blockers accounted for the largest market share in the global benign prostatic hyperplasia market.



North America Holds the Largest Market Share



North America dominates the market owing to the high prevalence of BPH and other associated lower urinary tract symptoms. Several studies in past one era have reported a significant percentage of men in the US, aged between 45 and 80 years suffer from some type of lower urinary tract symptoms and most have some form of BPH symptoms.



In addition, several hospitals across the US, and Canada have collaboration with the non-profit organization and companies such as GlaxoSmithKline in some of the projects to raise awareness and adequate resources for the treatment of urological disorders. Also, the rising geriatric population is bolstering the growth of the market. Thus, North America is a very lucrative market for the companies contributing to a large share of this market.



Competitive Landscape



The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Market market consists of several major players. The companies implement certain strategic initiatives such as a merger, new product launch, acquisition and partnerships that help them in strengthening their market position.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wg2b6p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

