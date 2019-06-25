Global Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) Sensors Market, Forecast to 2024 - Adoption of Wireless Technology Expected to Drive Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bulk Acoustic Wave Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bulk acoustic wave sensors market was valued at USD 458.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 908.9 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.09%, over the forecast period 2019-2024.



The growing trend in the adoption of wireless technology is expected to drive the BAW sensors market in the forecast period.



With the wide boom of 4G LTE and wireless networks around the globe, the new wave spectrum is needed to handle the massive wireless traffic. Since 3G network uses 5 bands and LTE is already using more than 20 4G LTE bands, with 5G about to explore in the near future, more than 40 bands will be used.

Moreover, Qorvo is doing some serious work in BAW technology in advanced filtering solutions for next-gen high-end mobile products which need more filters, as well as for advanced radar and communications systems. These BAW sensors can solve the toughest interference and coexistence challenges worldwide. They also enable operators and manufacturers to deliver higher speeds and greater bandwidth by utilizing spectrum that might be lost with older filtering technologies.

BAW sensors generally deliver superior performance with lower insertion loss at higher frequency levels. They are less sensitive to temperature change. Hence, the frequency ranges handled by BAW is ideal for extremely challenging applications.

The increasing demand for advanced wireless technology, like LTE, has made the application of new RF features mandatory in tablets and smartphones. And since there is a low manufacturing cost of the BAW sensors, which can act as a driver for the BAW market in the forecast period.

Therefore, the growing shipments of smart gadgets, such as smartphones and tablets, over the forecast period is expected to create a significant demand for BAW filters owing to the increasing proliferation of LTE networks.

Furthermore, BAW sensors have a small form factor and deliver improved performances, which are expected to be the major cause of their adoption in the coming years.

Telecommunications Industry has the Fastest Growth Rate

BAW sensors are now snowballing in the market, migrating from defense and industrial markets to consumer wireless applications. These BAW sensors are fabricated for use below 500 MHz, the economic range or the sensors is above 1.5 GHz. Above 1.9 GHz.

BAW sensors become competitive against surface acoustic wave sensors. The increasing usage of internet compatible devices like smartphones, tablets, and other electronic communication devices is growing the integration of BAW sensors.

The highest penetration of BAW sensors has been witnessed in the telecommunication sector. The cost has been reduced to be competitive with existing technologies, therefore there is high data traffic per month globally which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Dominant in the Market

Asia-Pacific region has the highest number of mobile subscriptions in the world. The number of subscriptions is around 4.2 billion which accounts for close to 53% of the total number of subscriptions.

In automobile applications, in the developed and developing economies, such as US, China, South Korea, Japan, and India, which are expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. North America followed the Asia-Pacific region due to the presence of various key players in this region.

Europe and Latin America offer potential growth opportunities in BAW sensors market due to the increasing demand for advanced technologies from various verticals, thereby, will drive the market in the regions.

The major players include Panasonic Corp, CTS Corporation, TDK Epcos, Teledyne Microwave Solutions, Murata Manufacturing Co, and Raltron Electronics Corporation, amongst others. The market is fragmented due to the high competition in the market. Hence, the market concentration will be low.



July 2018 - Scott Vasquez introduced Qorvo's new 5G wireless infrastructure solutions with Microwave Journal to migrate to 5G that connect the world, introduced the smallest Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW) sensor available that can handle 5W of RF average input power, with peaks up to 40W. The new filter solves reliability, assembly, test and space constraint challenges involved in designing massive MIMO telecom infrastructure for 5G migration.

