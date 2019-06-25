Business Productivity Software: Global Market Insights & Projections (2019-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Productivity Software Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The business productivity software market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

While the wave of incoming technology advances is propagated by AI and IoT, business productivity is one area of a business that is in emerging trends. Business productivity can be traced to an organization's ability to successfully execute an overall strategy. Moreover, business productivity is directly proportional to employee productivity. Businesses are widely adopting various tools to aid employees to enhance their productivity.

Key Highlights



The increased adoption of smartphones and bring your own device (BYOD) to expand the mobile workforce is strongly driving the market.

Further, the implementation of cloud computing or AI in the business processes is stimulating the market. Moreover, huge data generation across businesses is propelling the need for adoption of better data management techniques and driving the growth of the market.

Business Productivity Software supports and integrates both data and processes for every aspect of business and also aids in optimizing cloud computing. It also helps in better collaboration with clients, vendors, suppliers, employees, and customers.

Business Productivity Software promotes connectivity and helps teams coordinate work because data can be accessed anywhere at any point of time and business can be conducted from any location across the globe in real time.



Major Market Trends



Cloud-Based Business Productivity Software to Have the Highest Adoption Rate

Across all industries, business leaders are seeking out every opportunity to enhance productivity and coordinate teams to maintain a strong competitive position and continue to expand. Making strategic use of a cloud-based productivity suite may be one way to gain an edge.

The software aid to improve connectivity and integration, by making files, documents and excels sheets online with a greater ability to share data online and real-time. These files can be downloaded and used from anywhere around the world for offline access.

Cloud-Based Productivity Software helps the organizations to boost productivity, connectivity, mobility, secure and reliable storage of data and files, and easy and immediate access. These are some of the major factors stimulating increased adoption. Also, in this data-driven business world, organizations have plenty of information at its disposal. Cloud-based software aids organizations to systematically maintain these data so that they are easily accessible for use.

For instance, some of the most popular software amongst the organizations are Microsoft Office 365, Google apps for business, Zoho, Adobe online services, Calendar, HyperOffice, etc.

North America Expected to Hold a Majority Share

North America is estimated to dominate the business productivity software market. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the early adoption of the technological advancements in the region. North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, or AI and IoT adoption due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise.

For instance, According to a 2018 survey by Right Scale, 80% of enterprises are both running apps on or experimenting with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as their preferred cloud platform. 67% of enterprises are running apps on (45%) and experimenting on (22%) the Microsoft Azure platform. 18% of enterprises are using Google's Cloud Platform for applications today, with 23% evaluating the platform for future use.

Moreover, the major productivity software vendors like Amazon Web Services Inc. (US), Microsoft (Office 365), Google, etc. are based in this region and hence there is strong competition in this region. Also, North America's strong financial position enables it to invest heavily in advanced solutions and technologies. These advantages have provided organizations in the region a competitive edge in the market.

Competitive Landscape



The business productivity software market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

Noteworthy Developments



April 2019: Microsoft acquires Express Logic, a leader in real time operating systems (RTOS) for IoT and edge devices powered by microcontroller units (MCUs), accelerating IoT development for billions of devices at scale.

September 2018: Symantec Corp., the world's leading cyber security company, recently announced new enhancements to its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) technology to protect information in Office 365. With Symantec DLP, data is protected whether at rest or in transit, on-premises or in the cloud, and everywhere it flows through a single management console.

Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Smartphone Penetration and Increased Adoption of BYOD

4.2.2 Growing Demand for Cloud Computing, Business Intelligence, and AI

4.2.3 Growing Need for Data Management

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Installation and Training Costs

4.4 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On-Premise

5.1.2 On-Cloud

5.2 By Size of the Enterprise

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Telecommunication

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Media & Entertainment

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Industry

5.4 By Solutions

5.4.1 Content Management & Collaboration

5.4.2 Asset Creation

5.4.3 AI & Predictive Analytics

5.4.4 Structured Work Management

5.4.5 Other Solutions

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.2 Google LLC

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Symantec Corporation

6.1.5 SAP SE

6.1.6 Salesforce.com Inc.

6.1.7 VMware Inc.

6.1.8 IBM Corporation

6.1.9 Amazon.com Inc.

6.1.10 AppScale Systems Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hmzatp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Software



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.